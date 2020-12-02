(Option) show video controls for webm and gifs
-
--
ModEdit: Moved from 📱/ Done and FR Desktop
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
To where exactly are you asking to implement this, Desktop or Mobile?
Thank you.
-
@Zalex108 in the mobile browser, i use Android, but im sure Apple users would appreciate this as well, i know its easier to do for webms than gifs, thanks!
-
@Gwen-Dragon on 9gag.com webms don't have controls for example (in the mobile browser), a gif is an animated image, but some are long so controls would be very convenient
-
Some MP4 from Imgur appears as GIFV.
Without controls either.
--
We've moved the Topic from the original location "FR/Mobile/Done"
That SubForum is for Added/Finished Features.
--
Some useful links,
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Search Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Web Panels | Menus Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
"Off Topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan and even create a Template Profile.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests