One click floating download panel like in Opera or Firefox
-
souravchak008
Vivaldi's download pannel is not that handy, can anybody suggest to me some extensions like firefox or opera-like download panel which supports dark mode and drag & drop support from that panel
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
-
souravchak008
I've tried this one, the UI is not that good
-
souravchak008
downloads pro is good, but it lacks a dark mode
-
@souravchak008 The stand out feature of Vivaldi compared to Opera is it's download panel but it's a personal opinion. Now only if they add the advance download features we have a win-win.
-
This has now been added, you can add it by customising the toolbar
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests