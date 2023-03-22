This is quote from reddit.

*As for why they are trying to fingerprint your browser: advertising. It's very helpful to know who you are as you move from site to site so they can learn more about you and target ads better. There are other reasons like various scams or identity theft or whatever, but it's mostly just spying on you.

As for how: your browser sometimes may identify you specifically on purpose through cookies that help keep you logged in or remember where you were on a page.

In other cases, it identifies your system (os, browser version, etc) so that websites can give you a version of the site that works best on your setup. Even though there are standards for how to interact with a browser, they don't always follow the standard or they might have new features that aren't standardized yet.

Even when your browser tries not to send any information about you (privacy settings or privacy oriented browsers), it's often still possible to track you. This is because there are always little differences that can be detected. Maybe a timer works a little different, maybe an illegal instruction breaks one browser but not another, maybe the format of a certain answer is slightly different between different systems. Never underestimate the creativity of hackers, it's truly mind blowing the little things they can find to break even the most careful systems. In the end, it's an arms race like any other type of cyber security. Browsers try to hide differences, hackers find new ways to identify them and around and around they go.*