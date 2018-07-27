Browser Fingerprinting protection
-
What is it:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Device_fingerprint
Test:
https://panopticlick.eff.org/
Vivaldi fail at:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canvas_fingerprinting
Any plan to block/scramble/fake Vivaldi browser info which send to untrust parties? Tor browser is already blocking HTML5 Canvas fingerprinting by default, Firefox is going to do the same soon, not sure about Chromium.
Personally, I don't think every website need to know everything about our device, Os, & browser details in order to serve up a "proper" website (that's what W3C standards are for). Thus, i think V should block 'em by default, & allow user to send scrambled/fake or real (trusted party) info as options.
Thanks.
-
Until Vivaldi has this function, this extensions can be used, which generates a fingerprint fake randomly
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/canvas-fingerprint-defend/lanfdkkpgfjfdikkncbnojekcppdebfp?hl=en
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/canvas-defender/obdbgnebcljmgkoljcdddaopadkifnpm?hl=en
-
@catweazle Thanks for the recommendation. They are useful, & also very "noisy". LOL
I really hope more security & privacy feature are bake into V browser by default, because i already have a handful of extension installed just for security & privacy protection. And my PC CPU is constantly dwelling between 15% to 30% whenever Vivaldi is running.
-
@dude99 said in Browser Fingerprinting protection:
@catweazle Thanks for the recommendation. They are useful, & also very "noisy". LOL
I really hope more security & privacy feature are bake into V browser by default, because i already have a handful of extension installed just for security & privacy protection. And my PC CPU is constantly dwelling between 15% to 30% whenever Vivaldi is running.
To seek security is fine, but regarding privacy I have no illusions. I think that if I use Vivaldi, nano Adblocker, Privacy Badger, Startpage as a search engine and common sense, I have plenty of privacy.
100% privacy does not have VPN + TOR*, you only have the consequence of a Paleolithic speed and your CPU to red hot
*TOR was developed by the US Army and the NSA
-
I use Trace extension. I like this demo for fingerprinting better. Why? It assigns a unique ID to each user, which will be different each time if you have protection but the same if you don't.
Because the Trace extension is so complex, Fingerprinting protection in Vivaldi could just be a modified version of it. The code is here:
https://github.com/jake-cryptic/AbsoluteDoubleTrace
And the extension is on the Chrome Web Store
-
@code3 , Trace is obviously one of the best extensions that I have been using for a long time, and of course I will try this new version.
-
barbudo2005
With Trace:
1° Time reload:
2° Time reload:
Without Trace:
Always the same.
-
@barbudo2005 , Trace isn't for blocking cookies, but can do it too, but cookie eater isn't enabled by default. See setting page in Trace.
https://i.imgur.com/Y4oMfsD.png
https://i.imgur.com/TSQ4WUh.png
https://i.imgur.com/njmI64G.png
-
barbudo2005
@Catweazle Why are you talking about cookies?
I only try the Demo @code3 mentioned with and without Trace:
-
@barbudo2005 , my result with Trace, nothing
-
@Catweazle That’s not good. It should return a different thing each time. Did you disable JavaScript or something?
-
Maybe, it show it in private Window but in normal Tab it is empty. I am checking the settings now
-
I also wanted to add that Vivaldi Fingerprinting Protection should probably let Vivaldi be fingerprinted, but rotate the fingerprint weekly. That way, sites that rely on fingerprinting for bot detection will work, but sites that want to track you over a long period of time will not. Also, it will be less clear to sites that you are protecting your fingerprint. Also, I found a better site for testing fingerprint, it is able to link similar fingerprints together and is very hard to break:
fingerprintjs.com/demo/
Note that this technology is currently only used for fraud detection.
Also, it can be broken by hiding IP and using a private window.
-
@dude99 I also support the request for fingerprinting protection
-
daniel Vivaldi Team
This isn’t an official response or policy from Vivaldi. However, have you asked your hardware vendor to improve their manufacturing processes to eliminate the minute differences in silicon and power regulation that enable hardware based fingerprinting? Or perhaps ask local regulators to either implement something similar to the EU GDPR, or if you’re in the EU; to enforce the GDPR’s existing ban on fingerprinting? (A fingerprint is a unique identifier, and thereby requires the user to consent and explicitly opt-in to its use.)
Jokes aside, it’s a tough problem to fix from the software side without causing interoperability, rendering artifacts, and degrade performance. (Firefox/Tor’s webfont and PDF renderer suffers when you enable all its fingerprint protections.) You essentially have to stop trusting hardware-accelerated rendering to fully eliminate the problem. You may think that’s a compromise you’re willing to make, but it really isn’t.
-
davidgreen80
@daniel maybe Vivaldi could handle fingerprinting in a way that Bromite does
-
I use Trace to avoid fingerprinting, as it randomizes it, although I really have no illusions that I can completely protect myself from tracking by pages that want it. Even so, I have to make compromises, since by putting all the protections it has in the configuration, I only get that many pages stop displaying properly.
A very simple example is email tracking, since the email address is a unique identifier that cannot be hidden.
All tracking blockers can only alleviate the problem, but not completely avoid it, this largely depends on the user himself and his common sense.
The best blockers don't work for me, if I keep searching with Google and posting on Facebook even when I'm going to pee and uploading selfies.
-
@daniel said in Browser Fingerprinting protection:
You essentially have to stop trusting hardware-accelerated rendering to fully eliminate the problem. You may think that’s a compromise you’re willing to make, but it really isn’t.
Oh, never presume to know what we want, or don't want, to do.
.
@Catweazle said in Browser Fingerprinting protection:
The best blockers don't work for me, if I keep searching with Google and posting on Facebook even when I'm going to pee and uploading selfies.
I'd be inclined to say, in that case, stop peeing ! No more Trace, no more DNA ; it's Colonel Mustard with the candlestick ...
=====================
What amazes me every time are those who want to protect privacy by using GAFAM !
Like entrusting your children to a pedophile for added security !
It's kind of funny, we see it with the good Kingdom of Canada, racked by GAFAM ; the Government passes a law to make GAFAM pay what they owe to Canadians medias ; so GAFAM have blocked Canadian media.
But what compels you to use GAFAM other than conditioning.
Nothing in human nature or genetics programs you to use GAFAM.
The Canadian government could simply ban GAFAM, since the latter are taking retaliatory measures. Self-defense is a right ; a government and a state have no business allowing themselves to be shaken down by corporations.
Perhaps a script to use with ViolentMonkey ?
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/violentmonkey/jinjaccalgkegednnccohejagnlnfdag
-
@Alleluia, I changed to JShelter, not because Trace don't work, but it's pretty outdated (>4 years without updates).
PS, you don't need Violent/Tamper or Greasymonkey in Vivaldi, simply download the script in a folder and drag it on the extension page in developer mode, it appears directly as an extension.
-
@Catweazle said in Browser Fingerprinting protection:
PS, you don't need Violent/Tamper or Greasymonkey in Vivaldi, simply download the script in a folder and drag it on the extension page in developer mode, it appears directly as an extension.
Ah, I didn't know that technique, thanks for the information.
Otherwise, you have : Privacy Possum => https://github.com/cowlicks/privacypossum
Using WebArchive, we can retrieve it as an extension, otherwise the scripts on Github are retrievable.
Or in Zip, here => https://github.com/cowlicks/privacypossum/tags
.