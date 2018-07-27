@daniel said in Browser Fingerprinting protection:

You essentially have to stop trusting hardware-accelerated rendering to fully eliminate the problem. You may think that’s a compromise you’re willing to make, but it really isn’t.

Oh, never presume to know what we want, or don't want, to do.

The best blockers don't work for me, if I keep searching with Google and posting on Facebook even when I'm going to pee and uploading selfies.

I'd be inclined to say, in that case, stop peeing ! No more Trace, no more DNA ; it's Colonel Mustard with the candlestick ...

What amazes me every time are those who want to protect privacy by using GAFAM !

Like entrusting your children to a pedophile for added security !

It's kind of funny, we see it with the good Kingdom of Canada, racked by GAFAM ; the Government passes a law to make GAFAM pay what they owe to Canadians medias ; so GAFAM have blocked Canadian media.

But what compels you to use GAFAM other than conditioning.

Nothing in human nature or genetics programs you to use GAFAM.

The Canadian government could simply ban GAFAM, since the latter are taking retaliatory measures. Self-defense is a right ; a government and a state have no business allowing themselves to be shaken down by corporations.

