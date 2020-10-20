Settings option to open Vivaldi and tabs in private window by default
Dear Vivaldi Community,
Would it be possible to have an option in the privacy setting that would allow users to set Vivaldi browser opening/launching and tabs opening to the private window mode by default all the time ?
I always navigate no matter the browser I used in private mode. Hence I always have to use CTRL+SHIFT+N at the beginning once Vivaldi (or Chrome, etc...) runs. Ok, it is not the end of the world of course but having to repeat it every day and even a few times a day is no fun at all ...
Thanks.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@aazzeveo Already possible, just launch the browser with the
--incognitoflag, it works just as on chromium. If you aren’t sure how to do this, make a search for starting in incognito mode on the web. It depends on your operating system.
legobuilder26
