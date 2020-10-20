Dear Vivaldi Community,

Would it be possible to have an option in the privacy setting that would allow users to set Vivaldi browser opening/launching and tabs opening to the private window mode by default all the time ?

I always navigate no matter the browser I used in private mode. Hence I always have to use CTRL+SHIFT+N at the beginning once Vivaldi (or Chrome, etc...) runs. Ok, it is not the end of the world of course but having to repeat it every day and even a few times a day is no fun at all ...

Thanks.