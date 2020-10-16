Enable permanent exception for wrong HTTPS certificates
-
On my personal network, I use a web server which can be accessed by its canonical name : https://arnal.site .
When I want to do some debugging I often access it by its local IP 192.168.xx.yy in order to get rid of potential DNS, routers etc.. problem.
In this case I get a "wrong certificate" error and I can tell that I know and proceed.
Apparently, this is not a permanent setting : after some new connections without problem, I get the warning again.
In Firefox, I can make the exception permanent, but I did not find this in Vivaldi
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I agree, I wish Vivaldi had more powerful certificate handling like Firefox.
As a workaround, maybe you can map your site to the IP using the
hostsfile? Then you won't get a certificate CN mismatch.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests