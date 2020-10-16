On my personal network, I use a web server which can be accessed by its canonical name : https://arnal.site .

When I want to do some debugging I often access it by its local IP 192.168.xx.yy in order to get rid of potential DNS, routers etc.. problem.

In this case I get a "wrong certificate" error and I can tell that I know and proceed.

Apparently, this is not a permanent setting : after some new connections without problem, I get the warning again.

In Firefox, I can make the exception permanent, but I did not find this in Vivaldi