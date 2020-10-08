If quick commands were available with Javascript function names, complex commands with bookmarklets or page actions could easily be issued.

Example usages:

It would be best to be able to add bookmarklets or page actions as buttons to the Vivaldi interface and access them with keyboard shortcuts or mouse gestures, but this is another feature request.

My own experience: I tried to access Vivaldi's internal methods from page actions and bookmarklet as well, but failed.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/403728