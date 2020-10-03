Add a Tab Divider for Tab Organization
-
I would like to suggest the idea of a tab "divider" that one could use to separate and organize their tabs. Excuse my lack of technical terms, but have imagined a small bar (perhaps with a width that is 1/2 its height) that one add to the tab bar to separate groups of tabs. One could imagine it as a "ghost tab" which cannot be clicked on (except to be closed) and is not the full width of a normal tab.
Here is an example case:
I am a student. Suppose I have a math assignment. I have a legal pad in front of me for me to write down work and have a monitor with browser open in front of me that serves a few purposes: to look at a pdf of the assignment and to browse forums, google, use a graphing calculator, etc.
It would be convenient to be able to separate tabs by purpose as such:
assignment and school related pages | calculators | forums and google results
I understand that this issue can be solved by having multiple windows open, but I don't have to tell you how valuable customization is.
Obviously this is a minor suggestion but I thought that if any browser would implement this feature, it would be Vivaldi. Thanks for your time.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@GarrDByrd Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
- Help on Feature Requests
- Vivaldi Help
- Forum Markdown Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Bug Reports
- Modding Vivaldi
- Web Panels
- Vivaldi for Android
- Snapshot vs Stable
- Vivaldi's Business Model
Please vote for the existing feature request: Tabs Separator.
Meanwhile, try Tabs Stacks.
-
Are you aware of the Tab Stacks feature?
Edit: @Pesala jinx
-
@BoneTone I am aware of tab stacks, but these can get busy quickly in my experience.
-
Also, if you haven't already, give the window panel a try. I have my tab bar on the left & panel on the right, but almost exclusively use the panel for tab management. And for your request, don't forget to vote for the original post on the thread Pesala linked.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests