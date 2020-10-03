I would like to suggest the idea of a tab "divider" that one could use to separate and organize their tabs. Excuse my lack of technical terms, but have imagined a small bar (perhaps with a width that is 1/2 its height) that one add to the tab bar to separate groups of tabs. One could imagine it as a "ghost tab" which cannot be clicked on (except to be closed) and is not the full width of a normal tab.

Here is an example case:

I am a student. Suppose I have a math assignment. I have a legal pad in front of me for me to write down work and have a monitor with browser open in front of me that serves a few purposes: to look at a pdf of the assignment and to browse forums, google, use a graphing calculator, etc.

It would be convenient to be able to separate tabs by purpose as such:

assignment and school related pages | calculators | forums and google results

I understand that this issue can be solved by having multiple windows open, but I don't have to tell you how valuable customization is.

Obviously this is a minor suggestion but I thought that if any browser would implement this feature, it would be Vivaldi. Thanks for your time.