This might be an odd one, but I am trying to make my browser as unintuitive as possible to the uninitiated so that I am the only one who can and feels comfortable using my browser. I have moved the address bar to the bottom, removed the "close tab" button, and instead use the mouse gestures. I set different languages for different websites. But I haven't quite figured out how to remove the "Open a new tab button"

I would love it if they added an option to hide that button since I don't use it anyway (I use mouse gestures for most of my tasks), as they did with the close button