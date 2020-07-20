Remove new tab button
This might be an odd one, but I am trying to make my browser as unintuitive as possible to the uninitiated so that I am the only one who can and feels comfortable using my browser. I have moved the address bar to the bottom, removed the "close tab" button, and instead use the mouse gestures. I set different languages for different websites. But I haven't quite figured out how to remove the "Open a new tab button"
I would love it if they added an option to hide that button since I don't use it anyway (I use mouse gestures for most of my tasks), as they did with the close button
barbudo2005
@UBoiii Use CSS mod:
div.button-toolbar.newtab {display:none !important;}
Komposten Translator
I use:
/* Remove the new tab button. */ .toolbar-tabbar .newtab { display: none; }
See here for how to apply a CSS mod (under "Adding Style - Vivaldi 2.6 and above"): https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
A Former User
