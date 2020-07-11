@xander10 Welcome to the forum!

While it may not be officially supported, there is an experimental feature that allows the use of CSS to customize the browser's interface. So this feature request is essentially already implemented.

You can check out the modding subforum to see some of the changes other users have made and shared.

You can also check out the pinned post on how to get started adding mods to the browser. That thread will teach you how to add CSS and JavaScript modifications, but JS mods need to be re-added after each Vivaldi update.

Using this method, I have made my browser look like modern Opera and added some additional functionality. Note in the image below, custom styling of elements like the address bar to be seamless until focused, overridden icons like the home button, and items such as the zoom, save, and settings buttons for added functionality:

You can really change a lot about how the browser looks (even making it look like a competitor's browser).