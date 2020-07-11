Allow for individual elements of the browser page to be coloured/have an image put over them
-
Adding this would allow near 100% customisablity of Vivaldi by allowing a User to change the colour of any part of the browser window to any colour/image, rather than only having 4 colours and a background image.
-
@xander10 Welcome to the forum!
While it may not be officially supported, there is an experimental feature that allows the use of
CSSto customize the browser's interface. So this feature request is essentially already implemented.
You can check out the modding subforum to see some of the changes other users have made and shared.
You can also check out the pinned post on how to get started adding mods to the browser. That thread will teach you how to add
CSSand
JavaScriptmodifications, but
JSmods need to be re-added after each Vivaldi update.
Using this method, I have made my browser look like modern Opera and added some additional functionality. Note in the image below, custom styling of elements like the address bar to be seamless until focused, overridden icons like the home button, and items such as the zoom, save, and settings buttons for added functionality:
You can really change a lot about how the browser looks (even making it look like a competitor's browser).
-
mib2berlin
@xander10
Hi, and it is really fun to customize even I have not much knowledge about CSS it is possible.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Cant upload image, hrm.
-
A Former User
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
Pesala Ambassador
This post is deleted!
-
mib2berlin
This post is deleted!
-
Pesala Ambassador
This post is deleted!
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Themes on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests