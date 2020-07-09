You can try what I use:

https://microsoftnews.msn.com/

It's basically the web version of the Windows 10 News app. It's also what the new Edge uses on its startup page.

You can add as many user topics as you want. Just search for them in the Personalize section (note it uses Bing only). As long as there's news about it, it'll show any topic you want.

EDIT: Forgot to mention, you can also block any publishers/news feeds you want as well. Just click on the three dots in the bottom right corner of an article.