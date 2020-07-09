News engine
can vivaldi team display a news engine that shows users news depending on categories chosen by the users at first display thank you for your attention
@Youssif Like Opera does?
In the case of Opera, almost all that news is very liberal and from my perspective very biased one way.
I think one is better off with a newsfeed aggregator such as Feedly.
You can pick you favorite news sources to be fed to you then.
You can try what I use:
https://microsoftnews.msn.com/
It's basically the web version of the Windows 10 News app. It's also what the new Edge uses on its startup page.
You can add as many user topics as you want. Just search for them in the Personalize section (note it uses Bing only). As long as there's news about it, it'll show any topic you want.
EDIT: Forgot to mention, you can also block any publishers/news feeds you want as well. Just click on the three dots in the bottom right corner of an article.
Pesala Ambassador
@Youssif Please vote for the existing feature requests:
-
@fred8615 , I have MSNs in the taskbar every morning in W10. Yes, you can configure the themes, but not the sources, there it is the same as in Opera, the news comes from sources, not necessarily objective, but by sources that sponsore to appear on MSN / Opera.
At the moment, to be able to choose the sources, there is no other possibility to add the preferred ones to any Feed reader, or to add the newspapers themselves to the speed dial or web panel.
Pesala Ambassador
Note that an RSS Feed Reader is in the works and will presumably be released with the built-in email client — real soon now, when it’s ready, some time before Christmas, after I am pushing up daisies.
greybeard Ambassador
@Catweazle If you have a .live, .hotmail, .outlook web account MSN seems to come up as you exit mail.
Long ago I used Yahoo Pipes to configure news feeds. Could select sources, even topics, specific URLs or search words/phrases.
As is Yahoo they've taken down the only thing that was useful (OK Flickr too).
Deleted my account long ago, but forgot about all my stuff on Flickr
greybeard Ambassador
@Pesala It's OK. You didn't specify the year.
