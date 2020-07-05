I'm using a NUC connected to my 55" TV. While working in the browser I have a Fancy Zone with news occupying most of my TV real estate. My browser take up only a small area (see capture below).

Now when I need to show the hidden buttons the Toggle Extensions will be hidden and the only way to Toggle is to maximize the window hit the button and return to the original size.

I don't see any real justification for having the Toggle to the right of the buttons, since this assume a configuration with no limitations to screen real estate for the browser.

My feature request is to make it optional if the Toggle Extensions should be to the right or left.

Otherwise, as usual, many thanks for a great browser and all the effort people are putting into it. Cheers!