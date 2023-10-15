Share text from webpage
-
antoine.luboz
Hi all.
So as you may know, chromium version 80 brings the so called 'scroll to text fragment' feature. As explained in this video from Thiojoe, adding
#:~:text=<text to anchor too>to the end of any URL will highlight yellow the designated text and scroll the page to the text anchor. This way, it is much easier to share a specific quote of an article for example.
For now, the feature needs to be manually used let's say by adding that code to the end of the URL with the text the user wishes to anchor the page to.
It would be nice and much more convenient to make this feature available with right click on a selection.
So the flow would be: The users highlights a text (left click and drag through text with the mouse), right-clicks the selection, and in the opened menu, in addition to cut/copy etc. A 'share text/share link' option would be located, copying the link of the page with the text anchor.
Please make this available !
-
antoine.luboz
Just happened that Google released an extension called 'Link to text Fragment' in the Chrome Webstore which does exactly what I suggested. It would still be nice to have it as a built-in feature in Vivaldi's right click so that no data transit through Google's servers. I am using this for now as a temporary solution, hoping for Vivaldi's team to release it.
-
@antoine-luboz said in Share text from webpage:
Just happened that Google released an extension called 'Link to text Fragment' in the Chrome Webstore which does exactly what I suggested. It would still be nice to have it as a built-in feature in Vivaldi's right click so that no data transit through Google's servers. I am using this for now as a temporary solution, hoping for Vivaldi's team to release it.
@vivaldiadmin Any update on this very useful and quick-win feature-request, please?
-
greenenemy
@antoine-luboz
There is no "data transit through Google's servers" with their extension, it's open source, very short and I just checked it.
-
antoine.luboz
@greenenemy Thanks for the info
-
KekichRchtsa Translator
Is this feature implemented? I see resolver, but I can't find it in browser
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@KekichRchtsa MArk a text, context menu, "Copy link to highlight"
-
KekichRchtsa Translator
@DoctorG thank you
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@KekichRchtsa My pleasure.
-
Thanks both. Never understood this entry. Now it seems I've to put back into the context menu ^^
-
-