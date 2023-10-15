Hi all.

So as you may know, chromium version 80 brings the so called 'scroll to text fragment' feature. As explained in this video from Thiojoe, adding

#:~:text=<text to anchor too> to the end of any URL will highlight yellow the designated text and scroll the page to the text anchor. This way, it is much easier to share a specific quote of an article for example.

For now, the feature needs to be manually used let's say by adding that code to the end of the URL with the text the user wishes to anchor the page to.

It would be nice and much more convenient to make this feature available with right click on a selection.

So the flow would be: The users highlights a text (left click and drag through text with the mouse), right-clicks the selection, and in the opened menu, in addition to cut/copy etc. A 'share text/share link' option would be located, copying the link of the page with the text anchor.

Please make this available !