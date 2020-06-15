Store visual settings per Window
I generally have more than one Vivaldi window open (one for personal, one for work, and another one for playing audio/visual stuff). Some settings could do with only applying to the window I set them in, for example the location of the tab bar, I'd like it on the left side in one window, and at the top in another.
Pesala Ambassador
A Former User
@Pesala …and user profiles
@potmeklecbohdan Hmm, user profiles isnt quite the same thing imo, tho I see how it can be used for independent setups.
Being you've already used your Default Profile for all the situations, I suggest you to:
- Close V
- Go to your Profile Folder
- Copy whole folder
- Replace new Profile Folders with that one
- Do any specific change for each one
You can create Shortcuts to them.
you may like to generate a Template Profile.
@Pesala Hmm, my search failed somewhat then, thanks!
Pesala Ambassador
@Zalex108 Hmm, and then? Can I still sync to the same place? Does moving tabs between windows work? (guess I need to go read the profile docs)..
Jess
@Zalex108 https://help.vivaldi.com/article/user-profiles/ - "Each profile can have separate .. " "To Sync profile data across devices, currently, a separate Vivaldi account is needed for each profile."
That looks like they must have separate to me? I think it would solve some issues, and create new ones ;|
Jess
For Sync, each one needs its own User.
You can create new V accounts using UserName"+Alias"@email.com on GMail or Vivalidi eMail.
It would be cumbersome, but depends on the situation.
TeamSync Bookmarks extension may help too.
