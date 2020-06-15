last edited by Zalex108

@castaway

Hi,

Being you've already used your Default Profile for all the situations, I suggest you to:

Close V

Go to your Profile Folder

Copy whole folder

Replace new Profile Folders with that one

Do any specific change for each one

You can create Shortcuts to them.

--

For the future,

you may like to generate a Template Profile.

--

Needed info on Tip.

--

"Off Topic Tip"

Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.

Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan and even create a Template Profile.

