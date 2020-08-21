Add color information for Latte Dock in Plasma desktop environment
Hi,
in the Linux desktop environment KDE Plasma there has come a great new feature via the Latte Dock package that can change the top panel's color to the color of touching windows. The same functionality exists in Vivaldi, but for Vivaldi the coloring mechanism of the Latte Panel doesn't work. I have requested this already in the KDE bugs section
https://bugs.kde.org/show_bug.cgi?id=421767
The KDE developers say that is not necessary to use the Plasma system window to achieve this. Vivaldi just needs to send the color information of some sort. Could you please contact the KDE developers and ask for specifics? It would be really great to have this implemented!
Thank you!
@potmeklecbohdan I have done so. Thank you for notifying me!
Any news on this?
