Hi,

in the Linux desktop environment KDE Plasma there has come a great new feature via the Latte Dock package that can change the top panel's color to the color of touching windows. The same functionality exists in Vivaldi, but for Vivaldi the coloring mechanism of the Latte Panel doesn't work. I have requested this already in the KDE bugs section

https://bugs.kde.org/show_bug.cgi?id=421767

The KDE developers say that is not necessary to use the Plasma system window to achieve this. Vivaldi just needs to send the color information of some sort. Could you please contact the KDE developers and ask for specifics? It would be really great to have this implemented!

Thank you!