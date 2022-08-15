Adjustable Tab Volume
-
mrmeireles
Not an overkill. When I'm on a web call, like Facebook Messenger, and the other party's voice is too loud, if I lower WIndows or Vivaldi's volume, I have trouble hearing the music or sounds from the other tabs. If that person's voice comes too low and I raise the system's volume, the other sounds pierce my ears.
It's a fair suggestion, IMO.
Do you guys have other examples?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mrmeireles I would like to have a shortcut to adjust volume, boosting it above 100% on those videos recorded with a low volume.
If it worked only on the active tab, instead of system wide, that would be ideal.
-
GetShalked
please make this happen, per tab adjustable volume, and reset volume on all tabs button or rightclick-tab menu
:smile
-
It would be so nice if Vivaldi could have this built-in. I suggest also that the volume for a certain webpage/domain is saved, so that if you open the same page again the volume is kept. That way, if a page is too loud, you don't have to worry about it anymore.
Ideally, all of this would be in a dedicated button that, when pressed, would bring a volume slider for the current tab (and possibly other tabs that are also playing audio).
-
I've started watching a lot of twitch streamers lately, and unfortunately their volume tends to be all over the place. Sometimes I have to crank up my system volume to 50% to hear them, and then I get my ears blasted when I switch over to louder content on a different streamer. The volume control inside of the twitch widget isn't sufficient because it can only go up to 100% of the volume that Vivaldi is set to in Windows. I want to be able to keep my system volume at 30% and "boost" the volume to 50% on a case by case basis per tab. Alternately, some kind of automatic volume equalization would be great.
-
I'd love to see Vivaldi get its own mixer, accessible from a panel, overlay, and/or tab/window.
Following the concept of a digital audio mixer, each tab would be its own channel and have various controls to route and adjust the audio signal.
You'd have input gain, panning, muting, dynamics, gating, and EQ as standard per channel.
I think it would be logical for each channel to be capable of per page and per site "state" that are automatically saved and restored when navigating to and from a site or specific URL (channels on twitch, YouTube doesn't store channel names in the URL, so that would unfortunately be more complicated). Presets? Might be good for copying good settings from one site to a new one, like say you've got a great setup for spotify and you want to copy it to yt music.
Dynamic mute groups available per window, per site (independent or specific window), per tab group.
Subgroups/buses could be manually created or dynamic. Maybe a user wants a specific window to be their music window and have a mix bus that has all their settings specific to music there instead of per site or tab. Or maybe they want a domain-based bus that includes any tabs for say YouTube to route through it; then they could mute, adjust the volume, dynamics, etc. for all their YouTube tabs at once, regardless of whether any individual tab was actively playing, so even if one or more were paused, they'd still have the same settings when they resume.
There should naturally be a mains channel with all the basic controls of an individual channel, but as a final output control.
And it might follow, at least on Windows, that Vivaldi would then have a hardware routing to set its output to a specific device or follow Windows' default.
-
@sdgreene damn that's a lot of features just from describing it, imagine how hard it would be for the devs to program all that lol, domain-based volume boosting!? yikes!
all i want is a simple entire vivaldi volume boost
-
@elvisvan Yeah, I get that it's a bit much. But that would be a heck of a differentiating feature for Vivaldi.
The problem for my usage was the audio sandbox that comes with the Chromium engine which makes things particularly difficult if I want to control the volume from outside Vivaldi. So, logically if they put such a gorilla in the cage, they need to have some extra monkeys in there to tame the gorilla when it doesn't behave.
-
Good thing I still have the old faithful volume knob on the speakers
-
-
@sdgreene can't u just use a volume boost extension? i've been using volume master from chrome web store since i researched this topic and it's pretty effective though
-
@elvisvan I'm not going to pretend to be in the norm; I have a rather complicated audio setup with Reaper acting as a live mixer for the various apps on my PC. It took quite a while to figure out how to do it, and it's far from ideal, but by using other browsers to handle different media or streams, I have way more control over volume of various web media.
And boosting isn't my main goal; attenuating volume is usually my goal. I use IEM's all the time and they have much higher sensitivity than typical desktop speakers, so volumes tend to "sound" much louder and thus the linear volume control offered by most apps or browsers does not provide accurate enough control at the bottom end of the knob/slider. So I basically worked around all that by making a rather complicated mess, lol.
For perspective, my DAC is set to -30dB. In Reaper I have a subgroup handling multiple browsers typically set somewhere around -15dB to -9dB, and most browsers' individual channels anywhere from -15dB to -30dB depending on focus, loudness of the media, etc. And within the sites themselves, volume bars are all over the place, so... a mess.
But my workaround only exists on one machine and is non-transferable, syncable, etc. It would be a PITA to set up on any other machines and completely infeasible on mobile, tablets, etc. And from my [limited] experience with Linux, it's a literal nightmare trying to control volume with pipewire because as soon as the browser stops playing media, pipewire nukes all your settings and starts everything from scratch when it starts playing audio again (like changing tracks in Spotify). So if I changed the volume, it resets between tracks, which is just insane.
SO! Some more rigorous audio control in the browsers is absolutely necessary in my not so humble opinion.
Thank you for attending my ted talk. xd
-
otterkring
I am totally with you! Just wanted to open a request for a Tab-Audio-Mixer.
I'd be happy with a "simple" mixer just for setting the volume level of different tabs.
Usecase:
- run Outlook Webmail, Teams and e.g. Webradio in different tabs.
- you may want to have the radio in the background, eventually changing the volume if a song gets on your nerves.
- Teams our Webmail messages, however, should ring in your ear. They may be important
I am already using the Ear-Trumpet app to control the volume of the different open windows, but e.g. a browser is only one (!) app there, regardless of the number of profiles, windows or tabs with different sound sources you have open.
-
@oldbushie said in Adjustable Tab Volume:
I've started watching a lot of twitch streamers lately, and unfortunately their volume tends to be all over the place. Sometimes I have to crank up my system volume to 50% to hear them, and then I get my ears blasted when I switch over to louder content on a different streamer. The volume control inside of the twitch widget isn't sufficient because it can only go up to 100% of the volume that Vivaldi is set to in Windows. I want to be able to keep my system volume at 30% and "boost" the volume to 50% on a case by case basis per tab. Alternately, some kind of automatic volume equalization would be great.
You may be able to do something like that system wide. I recently found an option to do just that when I was messing around with the realtek audio manager or rather the lack of it these days. Well I found out that there is this windows app alternative these days (realtek audio control - installed: realtek audio console). Weirdly it can't be found in the ms app store when searching it but it is there via web search engines. Anyway I found out that it has the option for global audio normalization called Loudness Equalization under Speakers (and Realtek digital output in my case).
That said I would also like to be able to adjust the volume per tab. Using PiP you want to be able to lower sounds from other tabs like the bleeps of a game for instance.
-
driftingnarwhal
@sdgreene you've basically described my dream setup here. Have you found anything that lets you replicate even a little of what you've described? It would be amazing if they built this into Vivaldi but I'd just as soon settle for an extension or two if I could just manage my tab audio from a central place.
-
Hello, I would like to request an option for the Windows Vivaldi app
Which would work like this add-on:
Volume Master:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/volume-master-kontroler-g/jghecgabfgfdldnmbfkhmffcabddioke
The option that would allow you to set the volume only for individual open tabs from 0% to 600% or 1000%
This would give you the ability to turn the volume down or make it louder on individual tabs as you wish. It would also be nice to retain the volume settings for individual tabs/websites, even after restarting Vivaldi.
I saw a similar request, but it was posted in 2020, and I don't think anything has moved on this topic:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46130/adjustable-tab-volume