I'd love to see Vivaldi get its own mixer, accessible from a panel, overlay, and/or tab/window.

Following the concept of a digital audio mixer, each tab would be its own channel and have various controls to route and adjust the audio signal.

You'd have input gain, panning, muting, dynamics, gating, and EQ as standard per channel.

I think it would be logical for each channel to be capable of per page and per site "state" that are automatically saved and restored when navigating to and from a site or specific URL (channels on twitch, YouTube doesn't store channel names in the URL, so that would unfortunately be more complicated). Presets? Might be good for copying good settings from one site to a new one, like say you've got a great setup for spotify and you want to copy it to yt music.

Dynamic mute groups available per window, per site (independent or specific window), per tab group.

Subgroups/buses could be manually created or dynamic. Maybe a user wants a specific window to be their music window and have a mix bus that has all their settings specific to music there instead of per site or tab. Or maybe they want a domain-based bus that includes any tabs for say YouTube to route through it; then they could mute, adjust the volume, dynamics, etc. for all their YouTube tabs at once, regardless of whether any individual tab was actively playing, so even if one or more were paused, they'd still have the same settings when they resume.

There should naturally be a mains channel with all the basic controls of an individual channel, but as a final output control.

And it might follow, at least on Windows, that Vivaldi would then have a hardware routing to set its output to a specific device or follow Windows' default.