It would be very useful if you were able to enlarge the Tab Preview, because the current size is a bit too small.
I agree that the current tab previews is not very useful, especially inside a tab stack:
I often stack multiple tabs of the same domain in the same stack, so they all look like each other in such small thumbnails.
And for tabs from different domains, I can already differentiate them from their favicon, so no need for the preview either.
Ability to enlarge the previews could be a solution, but in the case of tab stacks, and for my usage, I think it could quickly become hard to use, because taking too much space when trying to suddenly display for example 10 previews.
I'm not sure of the better solution here, but for info I also proposed this quite a long time ago: full screen preview when hovering the thumbnail
These 2 propositions are not mutually exclusive anyway.
@stardepp There is already a feature request for Set Size for Tab Previews in Tab Stacks.
The OP of that thread had problems because the previews were too big, but the request is for an option to set the size, which applies equally to making them bigger.
There is also a specific request to Allow Tab Preview on Hover to be Bigger
Clearly, one size does not fit all needs, so the first option is all that we need — let users set the size.
Would be actually better to just have the size customizable -- bigger or smaller: the perfect size heavily depends on screen size, resolution, DPI, user sight and so on. Even how was made for speed dial thumbs (tiny, small, normal, ecc ecc).
I think the request linked above pretty much cover both the scenarios.
