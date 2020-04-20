I agree that the current tab previews is not very useful, especially inside a tab stack:

I often stack multiple tabs of the same domain in the same stack, so they all look like each other in such small thumbnails.

And for tabs from different domains, I can already differentiate them from their favicon, so no need for the preview either.

Ability to enlarge the previews could be a solution, but in the case of tab stacks, and for my usage, I think it could quickly become hard to use, because taking too much space when trying to suddenly display for example 10 previews.

I'm not sure of the better solution here, but for info I also proposed this quite a long time ago: full screen preview when hovering the thumbnail

These 2 propositions are not mutually exclusive anyway.