This mod to add support for adding the block list by clicking on the link in sites like other adblock.

Installation

Installation

Javascript:

/* * Click to add Blocking list * Written by Tam710562 */ (() => { 'use strict'; const gnoh = { get constant() { return { dialogButtons: { submit: { label: this.i18n.getMessage('OK'), type: 'submit' }, cancel: { label: this.i18n.getMessage('Cancel'), cancel: true }, }, }; }, i18n: { getMessageName(message, type) { message = (type ? type + '\x04' : '') + message; return message.replace(/[^a-z0-9]/g, (i) => '_' + i.codePointAt(0) + '_') + '0'; }, getMessage(message, type) { return chrome.i18n.getMessage(this.getMessageName(message, type)) || message; }, }, object: { isObject(item) { return (item && typeof item === 'object' && !Array.isArray(item)); }, merge(target, source) { let output = Object.assign({}, target); if (this.isObject(target) && this.isObject(source)) { for (const key in source) { if (this.isObject(source[key])) { if (!(key in target)) Object.assign(output, { [key]: source[key] }); else output[key] = this.merge(target[key], source[key]); } else { Object.assign(output, { [key]: source[key] }); } } } return output; }, }, decode: { url(str) { if (!str) { return str; } const UTF8_DATA = [ // The first part of the table maps bytes to character to a transition. 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 6, 7, 7, 7, 7, 7, 7, 7, 7, 7, 7, 7, 7, 8, 7, 7, 10, 9, 9, 9, 11, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, // The second part of the table maps a state to a new state when adding a // transition. 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 12, 0, 0, 0, 0, 24, 36, 48, 60, 72, 84, 96, 0, 12, 12, 12, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 24, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 24, 24, 24, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 24, 24, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 48, 48, 48, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 48, 48, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 48, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, // The third part maps the current transition to a mask that needs to apply // to the byte. 0x7F, 0x3F, 0x3F, 0x3F, 0x00, 0x1F, 0x0F, 0x0F, 0x0F, 0x07, 0x07, 0x07, ]; const HEX = { '0': 0, '1': 1, '2': 2, '3': 3, '4': 4, '5': 5, '6': 6, '7': 7, '8': 8, '9': 9, 'a': 10, 'A': 10, 'b': 11, 'B': 11, 'c': 12, 'C': 12, 'd': 13, 'D': 13, 'e': 14, 'E': 14, 'f': 15, 'F': 15, }; let percentPosition = str.indexOf('%'); if (percentPosition === -1) { return str; } const length = str.length; let decoded = ''; let last = 0; let codepoint = 0; let startOfOctets = percentPosition; let state = 12; while (percentPosition > -1 && percentPosition < length) { const high = HEX[str[percentPosition + 1]] === undefined ? 255 : HEX[str[percentPosition + 1]] << 4; const low = HEX[str[percentPosition + 2]] === undefined ? 255 : HEX[str[percentPosition + 2]] << 0; const byte = high | low; const type = UTF8_DATA[byte]; state = UTF8_DATA[256 + state + type]; codepoint = (codepoint << 6) | (byte & UTF8_DATA[364 + type]); if (state === 12) { decoded += str.slice(last, startOfOctets); decoded += (codepoint <= 0xFFFF) ? String.fromCharCode(codepoint) : String.fromCharCode( (0xD7C0 + (codepoint >> 10)), (0xDC00 + (codepoint & 0x3FF)) ); codepoint = 0; last = percentPosition + 3; percentPosition = startOfOctets = str.indexOf('%', last); } else if (state === 0) { state = 12; codepoint = 0; percentPosition = startOfOctets = str.indexOf('%', startOfOctets + 1); } else { percentPosition += 3; if (percentPosition < length && str.charCodeAt(percentPosition) === 37) { continue; } } } return decoded + str.slice(last); }, }, uuid: { generate(ids) { let d = Date.now() + performance.now(); let r; const id = 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-4xxx-yxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx'.replace(/[xy]/g, (c) => { r = (d + Math.random() * 16) % 16 | 0; d = Math.floor(d / 16); return (c === 'x' ? r : (r & 0x3 | 0x8)).toString(16); }); if (Array.isArray(ids) && ids.includes(id)) { return this.generate(ids); } return id; }, }, createElement(tagName, attribute, parent, inner, options) { if (typeof tagName === 'undefined') { return; } if (typeof options === 'undefined') { options = {}; } if (typeof options.isPrepend === 'undefined') { options.isPrepend = false; } const el = document.createElement(tagName); if (!!attribute && typeof attribute === 'object') { for (const key in attribute) { if (key === 'text') { el.textContent = attribute[key]; } else if (key === 'html') { el.innerHTML = attribute[key]; } else if (key === 'style' && typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { for (const css in attribute.style) { el.style.setProperty(css, attribute.style[css]); } } else if (key === 'events' && typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { for (const event in attribute.events) { if (typeof attribute.events[event] === 'function') { el.addEventListener(event, attribute.events[event]); } } } else if (typeof el[key] !== 'undefined') { el[key] = attribute[key]; } else { if (typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { attribute[key] = JSON.stringify(attribute[key]); } el.setAttribute(key, attribute[key]); } } } if (!!inner) { if (!Array.isArray(inner)) { inner = [inner]; } for (let i = 0; i < inner.length; i++) { if (inner[i].nodeName) { el.append(inner[i]); } else { el.append(this.createElementFromHTML(inner[i])); } } } if (typeof parent === 'string') { parent = document.querySelector(parent); } if (!!parent) { if (options.isPrepend) { parent.prepend(el); } else { parent.append(el); } } return el; }, createElementFromHTML(html) { return this.createElement('template', { html: (html || '').trim(), }).content; }, dialog(title, content, buttons = [], config) { let modalBg; let dialog; let cancelEvent; const id = this.uuid.generate(); const inner = document.querySelector('#main > .inner, #main > .webpageview'); if (!config) { config = {}; } if (typeof config.autoClose === 'undefined') { config.autoClose = true; } function onKeyCloseDialog(windowId, key) { if ( windowId === vivaldiWindowId && key === 'Esc' ) { closeDialog(true); } } function onClickCloseDialog(windowId, mousedown, button, clientX, clientY) { if ( config.autoClose && windowId === vivaldiWindowId && mousedown && !document.elementFromPoint(clientX, clientY).closest('.dialog-custom[data-dialog-id="' + id + '"]') ) { closeDialog(true); } } function closeDialog(isCancel) { if (isCancel === true && cancelEvent) { cancelEvent.bind(this)(); } if (modalBg) { modalBg.remove(); } vivaldi.tabsPrivate.onKeyboardShortcut.removeListener(onKeyCloseDialog); vivaldi.tabsPrivate.onWebviewClickCheck.addListener(onClickCloseDialog); } vivaldi.tabsPrivate.onKeyboardShortcut.addListener(onKeyCloseDialog); vivaldi.tabsPrivate.onWebviewClickCheck.addListener(onClickCloseDialog); const buttonElements = []; for (let button of buttons) { button.type = button.type || 'button'; const clickEvent = button.click; if (button.cancel === true && typeof clickEvent === 'function') { cancelEvent = clickEvent; } button.events = { click(event) { event.preventDefault(); if (typeof clickEvent === 'function') { clickEvent.bind(this)(); } if (button.closeDialog !== false) { closeDialog(); } } }; delete button.click; if (button.label) { button.value = button.label; delete button.label; } button.element = this.createElement('input', button); buttonElements.push(button.element); } const focusModal = this.createElement('span', { class: 'focus_modal', tabindex: '0', }); const div = this.createElement('div', { style: { width: config.width ? config.width + 'px' : '', margin: '0 auto', } }); dialog = this.createElement('form', { 'data-dialog-id': id, class: 'dialog-custom modal-wrapper', }, div); if (config.class) { dialog.classList.add(config.class); } const dialogHeader = this.createElement('header', { class: 'dialog-header', }, dialog, '<h1>' + (title || '') + '</h1>'); const dialogContent = this.createElement('div', { class: 'dialog-content', style: { maxHeight: '65vh', }, }, dialog, content); if (buttons && buttons.length > 0) { const dialogFooter = this.createElement('footer', { class: 'dialog-footer', }, dialog, buttonElements); } modalBg = this.createElement('div', { id: 'modal-bg', class: 'slide', }, inner, [focusModal.cloneNode(true), div, focusModal.cloneNode(true)]); return { dialog, dialogHeader, dialogContent, modalBg, buttons: buttonElements, close: closeDialog, }; }, alert(message, okEvent) { const buttonOkElement = this.object.merge(this.constant.dialogButtons.submit, { cancel: true, }); if (typeof okEvent === 'function') { buttonOkElement.click = function (data) { okEvent.bind(this)(data); }; } return this.dialog('Alert', message, [buttonOkElement], { width: 400, class: 'dialog-javascript', }); }, }; const debug = false; const log = debug ? console.log : () => { }; let isLoading = false; let dialogRef; const langs = { done: gnoh.i18n.getMessage('Done'), cancel: gnoh.i18n.getMessage('Cancel'), loading: gnoh.i18n.getMessage('Loading...'), }; function showDialogImportNew(blockListId) { const buttonDoneElement = gnoh.object.merge(gnoh.constant.dialogButtons.submit, { label: langs.done, disabled: true, click(data) { isLoading = false; }, }); const buttonCancelElement = gnoh.object.merge(gnoh.constant.dialogButtons.cancel, { label: langs.cancel, cancel: true, click(data) { vivaldi.contentBlocking.deleteKnownSource(vivaldi.contentBlocking.RuleGroup.AD_BLOCKING, blockListId); isLoading = false; }, }); dialogRef = gnoh.dialog('Import New Blocker List', langs.loading, [buttonDoneElement, buttonCancelElement], { width: 500, class: 'ContentBlocker-Exception', autoClose: false, }); } function fetchComplete(blockList) { if (isLoading === true) { if (blockList.last_fetch_result === 'success') { const contentHTML = [ '<h3>' + blockList.unsafe_adblock_metadata.title + '</h3>', '<p class="info" style="word-break: break-all">' + blockList.source_url + '</p>', '<p>Valid rules: ' + blockList.rules_info.valid_rules + '<br>Invalid rules: ' + blockList.rules_info.invalid_rules + '<br>Unsupported rules: ' + blockList.rules_info.unsupported_rules + '</p>' ].join(''); dialogRef.dialogContent.innerHTML = contentHTML; dialogRef.buttons[0].disabled = false; } else if (!blockList.is_fetching) { dialogRef.close(); vivaldi.contentBlocking.deleteKnownSource(vivaldi.contentBlocking.RuleGroup.AD_BLOCKING, blockList.id); gnoh.alert(blockList.last_fetch_result, () => { isLoading = false; }); } } } vivaldi.contentBlocking.onRuleSourceUpdated.addListener(fetchComplete); chrome.tabs.onUpdated.addListener((tabId, changeInfo, tab) => { let matchURL; if (tab.pendingUrl && (matchURL = tab.pendingUrl.match(/(https:\/\/subscribe\.adblockplus\.org\/|abp:subscribe)\?location=(.+)(&|&)title=.+/))) { const blockListURL = gnoh.decode.url(matchURL[2]); log(blockListURL, tab.pendingUrl); if (tab.url === '' || tab.url === tab.pendingUrl) { chrome.tabs.remove(tabId, log); } else if (tab.url) { chrome.tabs.update(tabId, { url: tab.url }); } if (tab.windowId === vivaldiWindowId && isLoading === false) { isLoading = true; vivaldi.contentBlocking.addKnownSourceFromURL(vivaldi.contentBlocking.RuleGroup.AD_BLOCKING, blockListURL, (blockListId) => { if (!chrome.runtime.lastError) { showDialogImportNew(blockListId); } else { gnoh.alert(chrome.runtime.lastError.message, () => { isLoading = false; }); } }); } } }); })();

Changelog

15/04/2020

Create the first version.

17/04/2020

Adding a dialog is loading the source and allows only one source to be added at a time

17/03/2022

Fix crash in new vivaldi version

14/12/2024