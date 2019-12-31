Back in 2016, Google removed the backspace key as the "back" shortcut key in Chrome. They did this because too many people were losing work because the backspace key made them navigate back instead of delete text in the browser.

In Vivaldi, the backspace key is still the back navigation shortcut, and I just lost 1 hour of focused work because of it. I'm sure many other people had a similar thing happen to them.

By searching through these forums, I found out how to disable this behavior. Now I'll have to remember to do the same thing on all my other machines, and when I eventually reinstall Vivaldi.

Anyways, I (and Google) believe this shouldn't be the default behavior of a browser, so I'm asking that the team consider removing this problematic shortcut from the default config.

modedit Moved to Feature Requests