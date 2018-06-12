I'll resurrect this thread if I may:

Old Lazarus plugin is gone. Now, Typio which took its place is gone as well (for some time) and there are just some forks on github and who knows how long will they serve, not to mention the question of trust to its developers (no offense meant if they are here). Old Opera used to have this feature natively - sadly, Vivaldi doesn't

Please create a function which automatically saves ALL input into any fields/forms/posts on all forums, boards, chats, editors etc. and which can a) restore them automatically when the form wasn't sent and the site is revisited and b) logs the inputs so one can go through them later (or has them in case they are lost on the other side - like deleted, sent without possibility to revisit answer, site unavailable etc.)

There is HUGE advantage to have this as a native feature, although some plugins might do it as well (not now, sadly...), since there is lot of security/trust issues and concerns as well as sync possibilities.