Web Form Recovery Manager
Lazarus Form Recovery in Chrome web app store is gone.
I would like to have a feature like this in Vivaldi. It is a real time-saver. I know some people have already asked for some web form managers built in but I'm specifically looking for this.
For those who don't know this extension, it saves your forms while you type them (like a 'draft' feature in gmail) so that when something happens, you can get it back.
Pesala Ambassador
@bebotette I guess if you really want this extension you can download it and install it.
Automatic Form Filler with Pre-set Information would be more than enough for me. I just use notes for filling in personal information on web forms and found that easier in Opera 12.18 too.
Good feature i missed from older days (I forgot about it since switching to Firefox, then Vivaldi). I used to create a macro for Opera to copy paste text into Note manager. Now I think this feature should be combined with Note manager.
Just imagine the Note manager will automate record your last 10 written entry, allow you to recover 'em when something gone wrong... This is a very good automate backup feature!
You got my VOTE! ; )
alexschomb
+1
I'm really missing that feature as well. There is no reliable Chrome extension anymore that offers such functionality and I think this should definitely be a browser feature than an extension (data protection).
+1. things like Typio Form Recovery is really issential. After 5.7.2921.47 update it stopped working what forced me to use the older Browser version (since form recovery is more issential than anything that update can bring me).
sirien.neiris
I'll resurrect this thread if I may:
Old Lazarus plugin is gone. Now, Typio which took its place is gone as well (for some time) and there are just some forks on github and who knows how long will they serve, not to mention the question of trust to its developers (no offense meant if they are here). Old Opera used to have this feature natively - sadly, Vivaldi doesn't
Please create a function which automatically saves ALL input into any fields/forms/posts on all forums, boards, chats, editors etc. and which can a) restore them automatically when the form wasn't sent and the site is revisited and b) logs the inputs so one can go through them later (or has them in case they are lost on the other side - like deleted, sent without possibility to revisit answer, site unavailable etc.)
There is HUGE advantage to have this as a native feature, although some plugins might do it as well (not now, sadly...), since there is lot of security/trust issues and concerns as well as sync possibilities.
sirien.neiris
when I'm necromanting around anyway, I might give a shot to this as well.
I'd really love to have this feature back - yet in a present world I grew extremely distrustful to third parties with such sensitive stuff, so Vivaldi native seems to be my only choice.
I'm sure I'm far from being the only one around here (who went berserk after xe lost half hour of work due to some crappy mistake, without a way to recover it).