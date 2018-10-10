-
david.cortes
Would be very handy to have an automatic form filler with pre-set information like opera, instead of remembering how previous forms have been filled like internet explorer:
Additionally, it would be nice to have the option of having Vivaldi NOT fill in everything automatically, and the option to fill in only one field from saved form information.
-
ozoratsubasa
I am needing it too, it would save time to type many of the same things, everytime.
For a while, you could try this here, typing on the addressbar
chrome://settings/autofill
This shows you the Chrome configuration for autofill.
-
Great feature and I liked it in Opera. Please add it to Vivaldi.
So many forms to fill again and again...
-
Hi,
You can on new versions.
It's located as part of Chromium Settings
chrome://settings:
chrome://settings/addresses
There you can find other options not available on Default V Settings.
--
"Off Topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan and even create a Template Profile.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
-
Pesala Ambassador
I never found much use for it in Opera. Notes are more flexible, allow multiple lines, and are pretty much unlimited.
Just create a folder for Personal information like emails, addresses, and passwords.
-
ShadSterling
@Zalex108 "You can on new versions" is apparently no longer true in 2025. Neither chrome://settings/addresses nor vivaldi:settings/autofill has any option to remember all form fields
-
@ShadSterling Please test some ectensions.
I think the ev team will not add such feature as long as there are extensions which can do this.
-
ShadSterling
@DoctorG Maybe I misguessed what all the blacked out fields in the OP here were filled with, your link is almost entirely extensions for filling forms with junk for webdevelopers testing their own forms, which is not what i want at all. I want to be able to go back to a form and restore what I entered before, for example when a site assumes any page that stays open for more than a minute is somehow a security risk and boots me out before I finish the form.
Maybe more what https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27951/web-form-recovery-manager is about
I only see one extension there that even might be in the right category, and even it says it's about completing forms "with multiple data sets" (not specifying where they come from) without mentioning recovering previous entries in the same form - https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/easyfiller-automatic-form/oaphggcbnpminjffkjgldfepehcdjndp