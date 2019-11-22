Auto copy selected text in clipboard
Fighter4Freedom
Аdd this option, it's very comfort and fast work. Please vote. Thanks
mib2berlin
@Fighter4Freedom
Hi, change to Linux, there it is default, no, good idea for other OS.
Cheers, mib
greenenemy
Try Auto Copy extension https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/auto-copy/bijpdibkloghppkbmhcklkogpjaenfkg
Pesala Ambassador
@Fighter4Freedom Won't this overwrite whatever else is already on the clipboard. If so, this is a bad idea.
This request for Search/Copy Popup Feature seems like a better solution.
@Pesala said in Auto copy selected text in clipboard:
this is a bad idea
This is a good idea for many, infact it's the default under other OSes and many windows programs already do that, I can recall only mIRC atm, doing the same, at end of mouse selection movement, on mouse release, the selection is automatically copied to clipboard and deselected.
An option won't hurt anyone, and can be selected if liked.
Look at ClipX [Windows].
