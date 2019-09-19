This is extremely frustrating. It would be just an annoyance if Vivaldi was just cosmetically altering what is seen on the address bar, but it goes further and tries to modify links.

E.g. go ahead and try to bookmark chrome://settings/ . As mentioned, when you are on that page, address by falsely shows vivaldi://settings/ , so it bookmarks this URL instead. Annoying but perhaps expected. So I go to the bookmarks page to change it to chrome://settings/ . But then I get an inconsistent result: The address field in the modification panel is indeed changed to chrome://settings/ , but on the bookmarks list, the address column still shows vivaldi://settings/ ! If I change it to anything else, say a chrome://settings/ , there is no inconsistency, they both display the URL correctly, but change it back to chrome://settings/ , and wrong again.

I thought maybe this was again just a cosmetic problem. But functionality is buggy as well.

If I click the item in the bookmark list, it correctly opens chrome://settings/ .

. If I type the nickname I assigned to this bookmark in the address bar, it opens vivaldi://settings/ .

. If I type the bookmarks name on the address bar and find it and click it, it opens vivaldi://settings/ .

. If I type the bookmarks name on Quick Commands and find it and click it, it opens chrome://settings/ .

. If I click the item in Menu -> Bookmarks, it opens chrome://settings/ .

. (Apparently speed dial also directs to the wrong URL vivaldi://settings/ , according to this help thread from 10 days ago).

My preferred methods to navigate to a page are the second and the third, so this is frustrating.

Also, Vivaldi's shenanigans with the address bar don't just consist of replacing "chrome:" with "vivaldi:". What I was actually trying to do was to create a bookmark not to chrome settings, but a certain extension's settings. So I go to chrome://extensions/ (which is falsely shown as vivaldi://extensions/ ), I click on the Details button for that extension, let's say uBlock Origin. The address bar still claims that I am on vivaldi://extensions/ , even though I changed to the extension's page. Anyway, I discovered that I can get the real URL by looking at the page source (Ctrl+U), and it's chrome://extensions/?id=cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm . Excellent, so I go an add it to Bookmarks manually, but a problem similar to above: the editing panel display the URL I entered, but the bookmarks list displays just vivaldi://extensions/ . And when I navigate it, e.g. with the bookmark's nickname, same problem occurs. Of course, unlike settings, Vivaldi doesn't have its own extensions page, so I am sent to chrome://extensions/ claiming to be vivaldi://extensions/ , instead of chrome://extensions/?id=cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm . The query string is inexplicably cut.

Although I strongly disagree with replacing "chrome:" with "vivaldi:", I can understand the motivation behind it: "What if users see a chrome:// URL and get confused; this is Vivaldi, not Chrome!", but this latter one is particularly incomprehensible. I couldn't see why Vivaldi would do such a user-hostile thing, so I assumed Chromium was doing it and it was some inherited behavior. I installed Chrome on a VM to check, opened the extensions page, clicked details for the first extension, and lo and behold, chrome://extensions/?id=ghbmnnjooekpmoecnnnilnnbdlolhkhi on the address bar! So this let's-dumb-everything-down-so-the-user-can't-see-anything browser correctly displayed the full URL, the power users' browser decided to actively hide it and cause buggy behavior.