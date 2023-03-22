Built in RSS Feed
Instead of using some clumsy third party RSS reader app on Android, I'd rather have Vivaldi providing us with the option right in the browser.
Possible features:
- a way to import/input feeds
- a simple display of new feeds which updates automatically
- no reader needed, feeds should just link to the website/article directly
I'd love to have list of feeds synced between mobile and desktop in the future
@ROTFL Asking for an inbuilt rss reader for desktop was literally the second thing I did on these forums ^^
stardepp Translator
For me this is the best feedreader: Palabre, Of course there is also an offline function.
jan.ripper
@rotfl said in Built in RSS Feed:
I'd love to have list of feeds synced between mobile and desktop in the future
Exactly my wish
I more or less agree with you but I would like for Vivaldi to cache and store the feed for offline viewing if at all possible.
I wouldn't want Vivaldi's Rss to be just links to the website directly.
thevampkid
This is a feature I really need.
Most importantly I need to be able to get notifications about RSS entires occasionally,
I definitely agree, I'd love to see this feature and it would make total sense to me. I add feeds in the desktop browser and read them on the phone or tablet while on the go thanks to sync of the feed lists.
Such feature is great for science. Ideally one can read rss feed, label, reopen in browser, import to bibliography manager, and then write articles.
... and synchro with PC Vivaldi
tastik3137
I too would greatly appreciate both feeds on mobile and the ability to sync my feeds between desktop and mobile
RSS Feed is life...