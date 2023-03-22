Customizable search engines
Dear Vivaldi Team, if you really hold to your vision to give the user the full control, please enable customizable search engines,
or, even better, do allow synchronisation of search engines with the desktop version.
//MODEDIT: updated request, as Sync is already available
theprawn Ambassador
@jcprevel would love search engine sync
jefferzombie
@theprawn me too!
YES, PLEASE!
Honestly I think that search mechanism as it is right now on desktop Vivaldi is magnificent. I would love this feature ported on Android.
@stardepp That is for Vivaldi Desktop not for the mobile
@Hadden89 ok, sorry.
I want that too!
For most Chinese Vivaldi users it's would be great if we can choose Baidu as search engine !
@jcprevel Add new search engine should be added to Vivaldi as soon as possible. And we should also be able to quickly change the search engine via the Vivaldi search bar.
pgilbert681
I've been waiting for customizable search engines since the Android version launched. Very useful not just for regular search engines, but also for stores as well so you don't have to first go to the store's website then search. For example just have a letter assigned to Walmart and just search Walmart products from the URL.
It is a feature that Opera 12 had, at least after a fashion. When I installed Opera Mobile and enabled Sync, it synced the search engines I had on my desktop to my tablet. So it should be something they have want in V.
@shmykelsa Yes, please! It would be great to sync Search Engines across desktop and mobile browsers.
Sync & customizable search engines for desktop and mobile would be wonderful.
Thank you.
@mvozzo @StephZarx if you want to give your support to feature requests, you have to upvote the OP. It's just not possible to sift through all the threads and count up the number of folks who express support for one feature or another, so the way to have your support counted is to upvote the OP.
Is this being looked at, and if so any idea on the timeline?
Komposten Translator
@ryonez It's tagged as In Progress, so it's certainly being looked at. However, there are never any ETAs.
@Komposten said in Customizable search engines:
What are ETAs?
@stardepp Estimated Time to Arrival - Vivaldi doesn't provide estimates for when things will be released.
Better to synchronize search engines with Desktop
carlinmack
only feature preventing me from switching to using Vivaldi on Android