Some websites have own apps. In Firefox we have an awesome feature: if i have installed app for this website it shows new button to open in this app. If I have no app I can't see any button. It's convenient coz app can intercept only links which make sense for us. For instance I have no kinopoisk app on my phone but I have an online theater which opens me movies from kinopoisk database.

This is easy function but very convenient. I hope devs will add it in Vivaldi.

I've recorded a video of how it looks.

https://app.box.com/s/cenyg9m2exerxwkxa85no6wkinrsw1pd