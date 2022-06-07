Open certain links in external apps
-
Hello, I wanted to propose you a feature which I don't think is that rare or complicated.
The feature I'm talking about is opening certain links in external apps like YouTube.com or Facebook.com links. You could set it in options or hold down the link and set it to always open in Facebook or YouTube app.
//Mod edit: Moved to Feature Requests/Mobile
-
@Polando I like the way Firefox does it where you can just open a normal url, but there's a button in the address bar you can press to open in other apps.
I don't think I would ever want to set such options as a permanent default though - that's one of my gripes with desktop. Once you associate a scheme with an app there's no way to undo it.
-
Marko Indaco
@LonM said in Open certain links in external apps:
Once you associate a scheme with an app there's no way to undo it.
This also happens with third-part apps (like the one I actually use) but with a substancial difference, and it's about the abilty to choose every time. For example when you try to open a video, this app shows you a list of all the players (and apps inside you're Andorid phone) that have the ability to run that video. Below the list you have (*always) the ability to choose: run only once or remember the choice:
*Of course, if you choose to remember the choice the app never ask again in the future. In this case you must go inside the Android permissions, check the app that you give always permission and undo, deleting data.
-
Some websites have own apps. In Firefox we have an awesome feature: if i have installed app for this website it shows new button to open in this app. If I have no app I can't see any button. It's convenient coz app can intercept only links which make sense for us. For instance I have no kinopoisk app on my phone but I have an online theater which opens me movies from kinopoisk database.
This is easy function but very convenient. I hope devs will add it in Vivaldi.
I've recorded a video of how it looks.
-
poopooracoocoo
@jpegio Firefox Focus has it in menus which is how i'd like vivaldi to implement it
-
Sorry if this is spam but where this button is? I can't find it on the android version . On the address bar I can only see the tracking button, the connection type button and the url itself.
-
@Polando said in Open certain links in external apps:
opening certain links in external apps like YouTube.com
This already happens for me. To *not* open the link in the external app I have to long press and choose open link in background tab (or probably new tab, I just always do background). It's an Android feature itself, you configure it in default apps.
@MrJulian said in Open certain links in external apps:
Sorry if this is spam but where this button is? I can't find it on the android version . On the address bar I can only see the tracking button, the connection type button and the url itself.
There is no button. It's a feature of Android redirecting the link to the app. Go to your default apps settings, click on the app you want to open, and if it supports it, it'll have a toggle for opening its links.
-
The best solution for such feature is this offered by Samsung Internet.
User have a button (like in your video) and user have a choice what app he wants to open:
I suppose that you have similar pop up and you just want to open hd box always.
-
This tool would be very useful. I hope to see it implemented in Vivaldi in the future.
-
-
This, 100%
It's the biggest feature missing vs Firefox and other mobile browsers on Android.
I hate getting a Google maps shortened link and having not having a button to easily push it from Vivaldi to the Maps App
-
Hello,
I think "Open in the relevant app or stay browser" option should be add to links. I know there is a option about this in the settings. But it's just permanent setting and not enough. Or may be you can add "open in the relevant app" option to the context menu of links, it would be very useful.
-
stardepp Translator
-
danielfgom
I agree. We urgently need this.
Thanks
-
WolfofTeam
İ switched from Samsung browser to Vivaldi,Vivaldi has better dark mode and useful just in case I m looking for app setoch button near of address bar if we get that s gonna be best one for Vivaldi 🫶
-
WolfofTeam