Make Vivaldi for android a service to autofill passwords from other apps
Vivaldi for Android can store your passwords, so it would be nice if you can use Vivaldi as an autofill service so you can use those passwords in other apps, just like any other password manager.
@jaibamon Vivaldi only has the option to save website passowrds, it's not a password manager. I made a request for doing a real password manager in Vivaldi on desktop some time ago, but nothing seems to be happening at that front. There's a ton of features needed to bring it on par with other managers, simply autofilling website passwords to other apps won't do.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27631/inbuilt-password-manager
I don't think that a browser should and could really be a password manager.
It's better to use specialised apps like Enpass.
Now I have all my passwords on Enpass, and completely turned off password saving on my browsers.
It's a feature that is already integrated in google play services for a long time called "google-smart-lock".
It allows to save passwords from inside all applications, thanks to the Android autofill API (>Android 8+)
Firefox also offers a password manager that is system-wide and integrates with this API.
@abdellahb yes I can confirm it. I come from Firefox and its password manager is known as Lockwise!