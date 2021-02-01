@remi-flores

first of all and i don't know why my top of the bar isn't working (i mean it doesn't follow the theme line around the tab the same way as your capture show ; see capture)

I don't know what happened, so I am not sure if I can fix it

also this theme is not very beautiful with the bookmark bar because the bookmark bar takes the color of the accent color theme, it would be better if it was the background color theme

Yes, I know this. Because I didn't use the bookmarks bar and my laziness, I didn't fix it. Will consider in the future

I am using Vivaldi Snapshot. The calendar icon has been there since the update for 2.8. It's there but nothing but an empty page

and your mod isn't compatible with auto-hide bookmark bar (see also the capture) : is there any way to fix this ?

You talk about this mod. I think it will be possible to fix the same way with the 2nd question, hopefully

PS : how do you have the calendar icon on your panel ?

