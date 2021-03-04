Bumping this up !

I have a webapp that relies on bluetooth API.

I redirect the user to an "alternative browsers" page if his/her browser does not support bluetooth API.

Problem is vivaldi technically supports it, but it doesn't work.

On top of that they made vivaldi undetectable a year ago.

TLDR; I have no way to redirect the user to my "alternative browsers" page if s·he's on Vivaldi browser. The app will just not work.

Well, i could detect if BLE discovery fails, and redirect in this case, but i sometimes have that same fail on chrome or edge (because... well...bluetooth..) and i don't want to redirect the user in this case. I could also present a link with alternatives in such case instead of redirecting, but that may be misleading to the user taht would think his/her browser isn't supported.

Yep. Such a mess

All this to say, it would be nice if Bluetooth could be properly supported or just removed. But this half/half situation is quite annoying