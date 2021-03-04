Web Bluetooth support
AkosLukacs
So, Chrome supports web bluetooth, and even
navigator.bluetoothis available in Vivaldi.
navigator.bluetooth.requestDevice()throws an exception. Is this not implemented, or intentionally disabled? Can I enable it?
AkosLukacs
Did not read it should work, but having
navigator.bluetoothobject in Vivaldi is confusing.
That's why I asked whether is it implemented, and can be enabled?
Web Bluetooth does work on my computer with Chrome, and with Edgeium (or what is the name of the Chromium based Edge).
If not implemented, is it on the roadmap, or what is the status of Web Bluetooth in Vivaldi? Not working, because the implementation is not in Chromium (just found out that Web Bluetooth does work with Edgeium, so I guess the implementation is in Chromium), there was not enough interest enable it, or other reason?
AkosLukacs
@Gwen-Dragon Thanks!
AkosLukacs
TIL web Bluetooth does work in the Vivaldi Android app.
Still not working on desktop
Strangely vivaldi://bluetooth-internals does work, does list BLE devices, can connect and list services, etc. Is it just a flag somewhere?
Bumping this up !
I have a webapp that relies on bluetooth API.
I redirect the user to an "alternative browsers" page if his/her browser does not support bluetooth API.
Problem is vivaldi technically supports it, but it doesn't work.
On top of that they made vivaldi undetectable a year ago.
TLDR; I have no way to redirect the user to my "alternative browsers" page if s·he's on Vivaldi browser. The app will just not work.
Well, i could detect if BLE discovery fails, and redirect in this case, but i sometimes have that same fail on chrome or edge (because... well...bluetooth..) and i don't want to redirect the user in this case. I could also present a link with alternatives in such case instead of redirecting, but that may be misleading to the user taht would think his/her browser isn't supported.
Yep. Such a mess
All this to say, it would be nice if Bluetooth could be properly supported or just removed. But this half/half situation is quite annoying
Hello !
Just to say that the bluetooth API seems to finally work properly on Vivaldi Desktop !
Thank you for fixing it !
DesertOutlaw
Bluetooth for audio on Vivaldi works fine using the Audacious player in Linux Mint to send audio to a stereo with Bluetooth, simply by adding the streaming url ; example: http://stream.laut.fm/bluesrockcafe. However, does not work for audio from web page content such as https://www.klpx.com/klpx-2-deep-cuts/ or other sites where the the streaming url is masked and/or hidden. Unfortunately, the experimental webapp that relies on bluetooth API for use on Vivaldi desktop computers would be little use to me since I do not know java-script However, would make a great needed extension