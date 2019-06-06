@jaxtraw said in Automatically open files after download?:

This has been broken (at least for me) for ages. The dialog asks me what I want to do, I click open, it still saves it and forces me to click the notification, then click it in the folder to get it to open. No changes of settings have any effect.

this isnt a fix but is almost, remove all the ticks leaving the last one in DOWNLOADS

then when you download the file you want to open choose the option OPEN in the save window...this downloads the file into your download folder and opens the default app with the file...such as a torrent... its much better, so all you have to do after clicking download is click OPEN only...thats it! no open sidebars or having to click on downloaded files... utorrent opens and uses the file

first: (edit: actually, uncheck them all, that last one is not needed)

then when you download it runs like this:

bobs yer uncle

it means that the only difference between what your after and what your having to do is one click and that is OPEN.. not such a task now