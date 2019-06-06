Automatically open files after download?
is it possible to set Vivaldi to open files after download? I do this a lot and its annoying to have to keep clicking the file in the sidebar then having to close the sidebar afterwards, if it was just a few times a day I woudnt be bothered, but I do this a lot
A Former User
If you choose Open the file should save to your default download folder (if it didn't change since I discovered this…)
@snadge What have you checked in Settings, Downloads?
@potmeklecbohdan - I'm trying to get certain files (not all) to OPEN/RUN automatically after downloading...but there is no option for this and I can see many users have requested this feature for years but it hasn't been implemented
@Pesala - see below:-
EmilEichhoernchen
when you uncheck save files to default location without asking you get a window for each download and can decide to download or download & run.
but this decision doesn't get saved. you have to click and decide each time.
@snadge I suggest leaving only the last option enabled.
steveshank
@Pesala said in Automatically open files after download?:
@snadge I suggest leaving only the last option enabled.
I love the fact that I can have the download panel open. I can see it download, and immediately do what I need to do with it, whether open, or go to file location. Everything is big and in my face. Then a click on the download panel icon, and it closes. Perfect.
@steveshank said:
I love the fact that I can have the download panel open
Each to his own, but: @snadge said:
it's annoying to have to keep clicking the file in the sidebar then having to close the sidebar afterwards
With the suggested method, the Panel never opens, and one has three choices:
- Open the file directly
- Save the file to the default download location
- Save as to save the file elsewhere
i will try the OPEN option, I suppose I would rather click OK than have to mess with the sidebar etc...
I DO hope this feature gets implemented soon, I love this browser
thanks guys
This has been broken (at least for me) for ages. The dialog asks me what I want to do, I click open, it still saves it and forces me to click the notification, then click it in the folder to get it to open. No changes of settings have any effect.
@jaxtraw said in Automatically open files after download?:
This has been broken (at least for me) for ages. The dialog asks me what I want to do, I click open, it still saves it and forces me to click the notification, then click it in the folder to get it to open. No changes of settings have any effect.
this isnt a fix but is almost, remove all the ticks leaving the last one in DOWNLOADS
then when you download the file you want to open choose the option OPEN in the save window...this downloads the file into your download folder and opens the default app with the file...such as a torrent... its much better, so all you have to do after clicking download is click OPEN only...thats it! no open sidebars or having to click on downloaded files... utorrent opens and uses the file
first: (edit: actually, uncheck them all, that last one is not needed)
then when you download it runs like this:
WEBSITE
VIVALDI
PROGRAM THAT DOWNLOAD IS USED WITH
bobs yer uncle
it means that the only difference between what your after and what your having to do is one click and that is OPEN.. not such a task now
@snadge So I unticked everything and now it just downloads without showing a notification, which is if anything worse. I can't get automatic open and I can't get a working "save as".
It stopped working several updates ago and assumed it would be fixed, but not so far.
@jaxtraw It works here. Appears the breakage is local to you. Have you tried refreshing your profile?
@jaxtraw I used to use this all the time, but for the past few months it will no longer open files directly, I have to download them and then open from the pop up. Not an enormous problem, just more clicking
DoctorG Ambassador
Automatically open files
Which browser has such feature?
Automatically open files after download is a security risk.
ukanuk Ambassador
Related but slightly different--I wish I could double-click the file in the Downloads side panel to get it to automatically open once the download is complete.
I miss this feature from Google Chrome.
Some links automatically start downloading when clicked, so Vivaldi never shows the open/Save/etc dialog. This feature would be especially useful in this scenario, and also when I accidentally click "Save" instead of "Open".
smallfreak
@DoctorG said in Automatically open files after download?:
Automatically open files
Which browser has such feature?
Automatically open files after download is a security risk.
Well, it depends on how it is done. If it's "all or nothing", then its plain braindead and certainly a risk. If I can define the file types by myself that I want to be opened, then it's MY decision and MY risk that I take all on my own. So what? Nobody has to protect me from myself.
I use Vivaldi browser as default for both work and private. I have a lot of customers that I have to support via Citrix-Sessions. Most of them offer a web page where the session connect is transferred as *.ica file. A one-time file that cannot be reused. this is MEANT to be executed immediately.
Unfortunately, it almost always ends up just downloaded. The downloads sidebar does pop in and I have to start it from there. Inconvenient and unnecessary.
FunFact: Some Citrix sites DO start my session immediately when I request access, so there might be a workaround to get this done. Unfortunately I have no influence on how the customer sets up HIS system and just throws a "download *.ica file" on me.
Sure, I can disable the "automatically save" option, but that that's inconvenient for 99% of all my other download needs.
Ah ... yes ... regarding to "which browser has such feature" - essentially all of them do. Even the chromium base of Vivaldi. Even Microsoft Edge (another chrome) offers this option and Micro$oft is the inventor of "this attachment type might eventually be dangerous therefore we don't let you even access it" in Outlook.
This feature is so essential that even Citrix recommends using it to automatically open the session as the default solution to "why does my session not start?".
Make any application fool prove and only a fool might want to use it.
DoctorG Ambassador
@smallfreak said in Automatically open files after download?:
If I can define the file types by myself that I want to opened, then it's MY decision and MY risk that I take all on my own.
Yes, such filter would be good and give users more security.
I know, some mail clients f.ex. The Bat!, have such exclude lists to warn if opening possibly insecure files.