Color for group of tabs
Image that i'm on some page, and I choose to open some link in a new tab (or as i'm used to do, click with the scroll wheel).
Like if i'm on amazon, i'm on the search results, and I click to open some products in some new tabs.
Then I go to reddit and start to open tabs.
Then I go to youtube, and twitter and etc.
how about color code those tabs.
The parent tab will have a color (and only show a different color when the parent generate a child tab) and all the children or grandchildren tabs will keep the same color, like a background color, or a line on the top of the tab.
Thanks.
@alfaex Hard to implement with existing theming. Would probably look really off, just like accent color from active page, which is disturbing on its own. Combine the two and you got a real clown showdown.
@luetage well, ok, thanks :smiling_face_with_open_mouth_cold_sweat:
barbudo2005
Different border color for stack N° 1, N° 2, N° 3, N° 4, etc.
Code:
/* For me the tabs in the first level have "--PositionX" with a multiple of 180*/ .tab-strip > span > .tab-position.is-substack[style*="--PositionX:62px"] > .tab:not(.active) {border: 2px rgba(59, 129, 230, 0.6) solid !important;} .tab-strip > span > .tab-position.is-substack[style*="--PositionX:242px"] > .tab:not(.active) {border: 2px rgba(130, 0, 4, 0.6) solid !important;} .tab-strip > span > .tab-position.is-substack[style*="--PositionX:422px"] > .tab:not(.active) {border: 2px rgba(0, 140, 137, 0.6) solid !important;} .tab-strip > span > .tab-position.is-substack[style*="--PositionX:602px"] > .tab:not(.active) {border: 2px rgba(255, 99, 29, 0.6) solid !important;} .tab-strip > span > .tab-position.is-substack[style*="--PositionX:782px"] > .tab:not(.active) {border: 2px rgba(233, 187, 54, 0.6) solid !important;}
I tried to color the second level of stack with the color of the first level like this:
But is not possible to relate the N° 1 stack with the tabs of the second level to assign the same border color.
I'd like to add my +1 to this as well. Currently, if I'm working and have a fairly large amount of tabs and then tab stacks mixed in, it's super hard to tell where one ends and one begins at a quick glance and being able to see things at a glance is one of the greatest aspects of Vivaldi for me. We're able to rename them, I think the potential for adding a custom color would be highly advantageous.
@luetage We can use something elegant design like the unread marker instead of color the entire background tab. I think a bottom/top outline/border is sufficient to provide visual feedback user needed to identify specific tab/stack.
Accent color itself is already a flawed design, it sounds good on paper, but in reality it could cause visual problem like favicon merged with the tab domain color, & when mix with hibernate 60% opacity it's completely gone... LOL
legobuilder26
Try adding an emoji after renaming the stack:
AryanDevasagayaum
@legobuilder26 They really should include colored tabs. I believe it is present in other browsers.
@legobuilder26 How did you do that? Copy and paste emoji from somewhere?
For those who want colour tab stacks look this post:
"Automatic color for Active tabs & Active tab stacks using favicon."
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/76205/automatic-color-for-active-tabs-active-tab-stacks-using-favicon?_=1654620418289
That is already in Vivaldi without the color thing, right?
- Regular tab stack:
- Pinned tab stack.
I was thinking in something like this:
When you rename it just type something like
:mag google.com :large_orange_circle, of course with autocomplete like Telegram, Slack...
Said:
That is already in Vivaldi without the color thing, right?
I don't understand your question.
I don't care about colors clashing with themes. Tab stack colors would be great. Most of all, I want to differentiate between stacks and non-stacks more clearly - I can sorta see the dark outline with the drop shadow, but if the tab stacks were, like, orange, it would be much more obvious. I have a lot of damn tabs open.
I love the combination of workspaces and tab stacks, but I can only agree, depending on the theme it is very difficult to distinguish the tab stacks from normal tabs.
Also it would be easier to keep the different stacks apart if they had a colour marking (Line, Frame, or somthing else). This works much better with crhome.
Rymdkejsaren
I can't upvote this enough. I keep reading that they won't add it, but coloured tab stacks is such a simple and powerful function. It makes keeping track of your work SO much easier.
For the love of all that is sacred to you, please add it!
(Yes I know I can add it with CSS, but I look at those solutions and get tired; I don't know enough about CSS and how to implement it in Vivaldi, and I know doing it will take me hours.)
JohnKThomson
@Rymdkejsaren @ntourte @htor Thank you for this thread -- I am about to embark on tab stacks incorporation into my workflow, and wouldn't even have thought this a thing that was not an option.
AryanDevasagayaum
@Rymdkejsaren Trust me since 2020 they have been asking for that
Rymdkejsaren
Well maybe if enough of us keep asking they'll bloody do it. It still annoys me to no end. At work I use Chrome so I miss it dearly every time I get home and have to use the clunky tab stacks of Vivaldi. Everything else is better in Vivaldi, but I am STILL considering going back to Chrome just to get their simple and well-designed tab groups.
@Rymdkejsaren Said:
…...clunky tab stacks of Vivaldi.
Clunky two level of tab stacks?
I would say great, brilliant, wonderful, awesome, neat, superb, super, powerful, ingenious, terrific, cool, amazing, etc.