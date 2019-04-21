Image that i'm on some page, and I choose to open some link in a new tab (or as i'm used to do, click with the scroll wheel).

Like if i'm on amazon, i'm on the search results, and I click to open some products in some new tabs.

Then I go to reddit and start to open tabs.

Then I go to youtube, and twitter and etc.

how about color code those tabs.

The parent tab will have a color (and only show a different color when the parent generate a child tab) and all the children or grandchildren tabs will keep the same color, like a background color, or a line on the top of the tab.

Thanks.