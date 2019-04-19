Let me clarify how this feature works on most Chromium computers:

When pressing F12 or choosing the Developer tools, the "Refresh Button" can be R-clicked and then gives 3 choices:

Normal Reload (Ctrl-R)

Hard Reload (CTRL+Shift+R)

Empty Cache and Hard reload (no mod. keys)

Now, this is very helpful when developing because it does clear all browser cache , so if something is still visible, we know to go check the website or whatever else we are working on.

The mod keys are unimportant because the one I use all the time is "Empty Cache and Hard reload" and it can only be access by a R-click.

I have been using Ctrl+F5 and it looks somewhat equivalent. Maybe it is. But I cannot be sure so the result is that I have to keep Chrome open just to make sure that a reload gets rid of the problem.

I don't think this would be a very hard feature to implement because it is present in Chromium. I have a feeling the Vivaldi devs had to actively get rid of it.

Mostly at this point, a year after me and other have brought this up, we would just like a response from the Vivaldi team one way or another. I am willing to run Chrome as an alternative if there is no other choice, but otherwise it is pretty much the only missing feature in Vivaldi that prevents me from giving me my complete endorsement.

Heck, Brave has it, but Vivaldi has so many nicer features. Can somebody let us know what is going on with this?

Thank you kindly and Vivaldi is still my #1 browser. Thank you for all the work you are doing.