One of the annoying things about Vivaldi (guess this a chromium problem) is that its very aggressive on the cache.
While making changes to a web app or site that are minor, they are not detected with Vivaldi, but Firefox tends to detect even the smallest changes.
No problem, I just fire up the developers tool so it forces to reload from cache. But this is very annoying because its slow and sometimes once you close the developer tools, then it will show the cache version again. With the new profile feature on Vivaldi I really want to use Vivaldi as well for developing instead of Firefox, I created a new profile just for developing. And while Vivaldi has no setting for this profile to clean the cache every time I close the browser like Firefox has it would be nice if Hard reload is supported on the reload button on address bar.
With Chrome if you push down the Ctrl key and click the reload button it will do what is called a hard reload for that page, same for Ctrl+F5. I think with Vivaldi Ctrl+F5 works fine but not Ctrl and clicking the reload button. Please add this and also another option. If you click the reload button and keep it pressed down for a few seconds, it should also do a hard reload for that site. This way I can do quick testing on sites without having to additionally open the developer tools just for a quick change.
@terere Aye! I've been 'burned' a few times when I've posted something, had a false-reload, and wound up re-posting as it looked like it hadn't taken.
Ctrl+F5 is the usual key on all browsers. I'm not sure if this also works on Vivaldi, I would assume it does indeed make a hard reload and not just a normal one. But it would be nice to have this on the reload button as well, maybe by holding an extra key down while pressing it. It would really be great for quick testing and developing as cache is the enemy of web developers
mib2berlin
Hi, Ctrl + Shift + R , found with F2 "reload".
Cheers, mib
Really missing this feature as well. Currently I always have two browsers open at work, one with vivaldi where I have everything except the page I'm developing and one chrome that I use for development. Especially with the new profiles, using vivaldi for development would be great. Getting rid of chrome would probably convince some colleagues to jump ship as well.
@Gwen-Dragon said in Support Hard Reload:
Shift+↻
Given how Shift is used to move buttons around I don't think that this "bug"/ request has some chance I guess.
conticreative
Let me clarify how this feature works on most Chromium computers:
When pressing F12 or choosing the Developer tools, the "Refresh Button" can be R-clicked and then gives 3 choices:
- Normal Reload (Ctrl-R)
- Hard Reload (CTRL+Shift+R)
- Empty Cache and Hard reload (no mod. keys)
Now, this is very helpful when developing because it does clear all browser cache , so if something is still visible, we know to go check the website or whatever else we are working on.
The mod keys are unimportant because the one I use all the time is "Empty Cache and Hard reload" and it can only be access by a R-click.
I have been using Ctrl+F5 and it looks somewhat equivalent. Maybe it is. But I cannot be sure so the result is that I have to keep Chrome open just to make sure that a reload gets rid of the problem.
I don't think this would be a very hard feature to implement because it is present in Chromium. I have a feeling the Vivaldi devs had to actively get rid of it.
Mostly at this point, a year after me and other have brought this up, we would just like a response from the Vivaldi team one way or another. I am willing to run Chrome as an alternative if there is no other choice, but otherwise it is pretty much the only missing feature in Vivaldi that prevents me from giving me my complete endorsement.
Heck, Brave has it, but Vivaldi has so many nicer features. Can somebody let us know what is going on with this?
Thank you kindly and Vivaldi is still my #1 browser. Thank you for all the work you are doing.
The best thing would probably be to do this in two quick steps:
- Delete Browsing Data
- Reload or Force Reload
You can assign whichever keyboard shortcuts or mouse gestures you want to each of those actions.
Vivaldi doesn't actively get rid of it, the entire UI is replaced and implemented with web technologies. This is why Vivaldi is so much mor configurable than other browsers.
As for the keyboard shortcut, which buttons you press for a Forced Reload is also configurable in the Keyboard settings. You can map multiple shortcuts to any action if you like to have a couple different ways to access something.
Whether a forced reload clears the cache or not could be discovered simply by testing it. You've got dev tools open already, so that's one way of seeing what's happening. Another would be direct inspection of the cache itself.
Either way, one can just delete the data with a keyboard shortcut, assign whatever shortcut you prefer to the action "Delete Browsing Data". Then you can just hit that shortcut right before reloading and you've got what you need.
Edit: FYI, the default shortcut for delete browsing data is Ctrl-Shift-Del
Komposten Translator
For the record, as a workaround, you can open DevTools, go to Network and check "Disable cache". That will make normal reloads of a page basically do an "empty cache and hard reload".
This only applies while DevTools are open and AFAIK only for the page that DevTools have been opened for. Useful when working on a page (e.g. editing CSS files and wanting hard reloads). Not as useful if for spontaneous hard reloads and cache clears since you have to open DevTools (although I think it remembers the "Disable cache" setting, so at least you shouldn't have to check it every time you open DevTools).
Let me put in my two cents. When I press the reload button, I want it to do exactly what the word means... reload the page. Don't reload just some of the page, but all of the page. I have an old version of Opera also running and it does a complete reload, including style sheets and images. Vivaldi, not so much. It makes developing my web pages a RPITA. If need be, make it a generic option.
IMHO, it is broken, so please fix.
There are a few duplicates for this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/33594/refresh-choices-as-in-chrome-ctrl-r-hard-reload-empty-cache-and-hard-reload
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/38501/empty-cache-and-hard-reload-for-web-developers
(adn even reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/8fuazx/dev_tools_new_reload_options/ )
buckrussell
registered today just to post about this sillyness. it has always been SHIFT+refresh to hard refresh a page, regardless of having the developer tools open or not. it's been this way for more years than I care to count.
since vivaldi is based on chromium, this functionality would have had to have been intentionally removed. why would ANYONE want to refresh a page in a new tab? that doesn't even make sense lol.
-
buckrussell
@felagund said in Support Hard Reload:
if the people on this forum don't like duplicate posts, maybe they should actually pay attention to just 1 of them and fix this obvious problem. but they don't. it's just radio silence as usual.
-
Duplicate posts are unavoidable, I am afraid, I think it is good housekeeping to keep them linked, you never know which one Google will like the best for any given search term.
Actually, Vivaldi fixes bugs and adds features in every release. There is just more demand for this than resources. But every release for the pas year or so fixed at least one big I reported.
That being said, I also do not understand why behavior is different from Chromium in this case.
-
This is still a problem. To keep up with any running conversation on Facebook I have to continually use shift-refresh to actually get the contents.
I dont want contents Vivaldi thinks make up the webpage. I've got a 400MB connection at home. Get what actually makes up the webpage.
Cache the images and do a binary or date check, whatever. But I should have an option to turn off "content cache" so I actually get the page I load.
This just makes unnecessary click work to users to get around a shortcoming of design. Please fix.