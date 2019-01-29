Convert Tab to a Private Window
Hi
I would like in a future version to have the possibility to convert tab into a private tab mode without opening the browser in privacy mode every time.
I imagine an action with the right mouse button on the tab;)
thank you
Mod Edit: Changed title from Private Tab to Private Window as we do not yet have Private Tabs
Pesala Ambassador
@revolt73 What's wrong with right-click, open in Private Window if opening the new tab from a link, or right-click in the Bookmarks Panel, open in Private Window?
@Pesala I have often found myself wanting to open the current tab in a new private window. It's annoying to have to go back a page to right click the link (which I need to find again), or to have to copy and paste the URL.
We have a menu option on tabs for "Move to new window", I see no reason why we couldn't add a "Move to new private window" option.
That being said, this would fall under the editing menus request.
hi
i image like this....
Pesala Ambassador
I imagine it would have to be like this:
Yes exactly!
@revolt73 I've been looking for this capability for some time now. I tried - unsuccessfully - to accomplish this with Command Chains. Did this request ever go anywhere?
mib2berlin Soprano
@antonio4
Hi, with two votes in 3 years no, I fear.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin LOL. It's a shame. Chrome has had this feature for a decade, and it seems like it would be easy to implement. Maybe there's a similar request floating around out there with more votes...
mib2berlin Soprano
@antonio4
Hehe, you can use extended search in the feature request section of the forum.
Here is one of several with only one vote but there is a extension mentioned which may be interesting for you:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56300/add-option-send-to-copy-to-main-window-in-private-window-and-add-in-non-private-window-option-open-tab-in-private-mode
Cheers, mib
Similarly, could we have an "open existing tab in New Guest Window" command too?
It's easy on a Windows, I don't know Mac & Linux.
@mib2berlin thanks mib. As poster-children for customization, hopefully Vivaldi will slip this into a future release.
mkrajinovic
Waterfox has something like this. You can convert an existing tab to private and open a new private tab in the same window with other "regular" tabs. It would be nice if Vivaldi could have something like this.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
TyrionTargaryen
Kind of surprised this isn't possible. I was looking through the menus, command chains and everything, and nope! Really weird considering just how customizable this browser is.