Add option "send to/copy to main window" in private window and add in non private window option "open tab in private mode"
matiasmovie
Add option "send to main window" in private window or option to drag to window without private mode
and add in non private window option "open tab in private mode"
If the developers could implement natively what the Open in specific window extension does, it would pretty much do the above, plus somewhat more.
eyupp Supporters
we can set a keyboard shortcut for "move tab new window" but can't for private window and I can't this with command chain. It should be a feature. Because we should disable all extensions sometimes
