My biggest dream of a mobile web browser is being able to instantly get my phone and keep browsing what I was browsing on the PC. To make this experience feel "right" I DON'T want it to be just "list of tabs opened on another instance" available as read-only, separated from actual tabs list (like Opera does/did AFAIR).

I'd like list of tabs (to keep it simple - of selected window if multiple are opened) from PC become list of tabs on mobile. And when I'm done with some of tabs and I close it - I don't want them being open anymore on PC. And when I'll open something on mobile - I can just leave it there and when I'll get to my PC - it will be there opened, waiting for me.

AFAIK no browser can currently do that, although most offers some kind of sync. This would be a killer feature. Beware, other browsers!