Firefox-style Zoom Buttons on the Address Bar
Zoom Buttons on the Address Bar
Pros:
- compact view (because reset button integrated to the zoom field - see gif)
- can be enabled when status bar is disabled
- bigger buttons, easy to click
- disabled by default
Current Vivaldi zoom buttons on the status bar:
I like your suggestion of moving zoom buttons into Addressfield, but I have a concern:
Can we still do custom zoom from the zoom field? Currently we can click on the "XX%" then scrollwheel up/down to change zoom value by 1%. But the gif you show is RESET function, maybe MMB/Ctrl+Click to reset?
@dude99 said in Firefox-style Zoom Buttons on the Address Bar:
Can we still do custom zoom from the zoom field?
I think it's possible.
Some ideas:
- hover over the zoom field and scroll
double click on the zoom field to enter the manual input mode
- MMB (???)
But the gif you show is RESET function, maybe MMB/Ctrl+Click to reset?
It would be confusing if you are using two browsers and also not obvious to new users I think.
Currently we can click on the "XX%" then scrollwheel up/down to change zoom value by 1%.
...and press Enter.
I wonder how many people use this because I think that changing zoom value by 1% is not practical (too slow)
It makes more sense to me to manually specify desirable zoom level, (e.g. type 150%, Enter)
I've never used this method.
Para-Noid Ambassador
I like the idea of better zoom control. I don't like to add anything else to the address bar.
Keep adding stuff will only serve to clutter something many users are trying to gain more control over.
Add the buttons but leave it right where it is.
@para-noid said in Firefox-style Zoom Buttons on the Address Bar:
Add the buttons but leave it right where it is.
What do you mean?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@stardust I am sure that Para-Noid means add the Plus Minus Buttons to the Zoom Slider, but leave them on the Status Bar.
Just a different opinion. I use the address bar for loads of buttons in Opera 12.18. It is the only toolbar that is always enabled. On widescreen monitors, there is plenty of space for buttons, especially if you don't use the Search Field.
On widescreen monitors, there is plenty of space for buttons, especially if you don't use the Search Field.
Exactly! And if you have a big monitor, there is even more space!
Para-Noid Ambassador
@pesala That's exactly what I meant. I am ever glad you know how to find feature requests. I have noticed by your screenshots you use the address bar more than I do. I prefer to keep it clutter free except for my extensions and the search field. I know I can hide my extensions but I have some I need readily available. At one time I didn't like having the search field. Now I can't live without it. With the drop down I can change my search engine quickly.
I have never, ever seen anyone who uses the address bar as much as you. More power to you. Hopefully someday you will have the total control you deserve.
An alternative concept, for anyone so inclined, is to control page zoom via mouse gestures, thus having no negative impact on Status Bar or Address Bar, not requiring any local custom mod, & not relying on potential future V-Dev design change.
In my case i remain happy with the current Status Bar page zoom tool, but i do use lots of MGs, including one to zoom-in the UI, & another to zoom it out again.
@steffie said in Firefox-style Zoom Buttons on the Address Bar:
An alternative concept, for anyone so inclined, is to control page zoom via mouse gestures,
I don't use mouse gestures. Wonder if it practical for zooming...
The better concept I think is using some kind of mouse combo :
side_button_1 + Scroll-wheel
side_button_2 + Scroll-wheel
RMB + Scroll-wheel
Right now I'm using side_button_1 + Scroll-wheel for zooming (thanks to my mouse software tool) and it's great, but RMB + Scroll-wheel combo would be even better =))
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24463/option-for-zooming-with-rmb-scroll-wheel
thus having no negative impact on Status Bar or Address Bar
Well, zoom buttons are optional, e.g. in Firefox you can enable them (d&d) via customization menu. They are disabled by default.
The only reason I'm using Status Bar in Vivaldi is to know my current zoom level
Page tiling button is also useful, there is a Tab context menu for that.
This feature was (partly) implemented in Vivaldi 5.3.
You can use Editable Toolbars to move Zoom Buttons to the Address Bar!
But Reset button is still there and it occupies a precious space. It should be integrated to the % field.
legobuilder26
For those willing to use CSS mods, see this post on a snapshot thread: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/578256
