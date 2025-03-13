@dude99 said in Firefox-style Zoom Buttons on the Address Bar:

Can we still do custom zoom from the zoom field?

I think it's possible.

Some ideas:

hover over the zoom field and scroll

double click on the zoom field to enter the manual input mode

MMB (???)

But the gif you show is RESET function, maybe MMB/Ctrl+Click to reset?

It would be confusing if you are using two browsers and also not obvious to new users I think.

Currently we can click on the "XX%" then scrollwheel up/down to change zoom value by 1%.

...and press Enter.

I wonder how many people use this because I think that changing zoom value by 1% is not practical (too slow)

It makes more sense to me to manually specify desirable zoom level, (e.g. type 150%, Enter)

I've never used this method.