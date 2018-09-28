Watched topics in the navigation bar
I tend to mark topics that I would like to revisit later as watched, but it is a little annoying that I must first go to my profile page to view all of my watched topics. My suggestion would be to add another button in the navigation bar that is dedicated solely to view your watched topics.
@altcode Use forum bookmarks instead, it's very handy without cluttering your real browser bookmarks.
@luetage But it also doesn't have a button in the header.
@an_dz In the forum extension the button exists
@luetage True, but then again not everyone will use the forum extension. Leaving others without a bookmarks button or a watched topics button like I originally suggested.
@altcode Yeah, Vivaldi should fix the bookmarks link to the forum dropdown for everyone and probably introduce the bookmarks button in the navigation – it's a good suggestion, only pointing out that there is already the possibility for users who want that now.
As for watched topics, I don't see the reason why we would need a navigation link. If someone replies to a watched topic, you get a notification in the header – that's the point of watching a topic and also the reason why every topic you reply to is set to "watched" by default. But this also means many forum users have a confusingly large amount of watched topics. If you really want to find or get back to a topic, setting it to "watched" is not a good solution – that's exactly why we have bookmarks on the forum. And this feature is currently underused because the link to the bookmarks site is broken since switch to the new forum.
@luetage In all honesty, I only suggested watched topics because, as of now, that seems more accessible than bookmarking a topic, in my opinion. Bookmarking something is after all hidden away in that easy to forget 3 dot menu. For this same reason I had completely forgotten that bookmarks even existed.
-
