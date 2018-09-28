@altcode Yeah, Vivaldi should fix the bookmarks link to the forum dropdown for everyone and probably introduce the bookmarks button in the navigation – it's a good suggestion, only pointing out that there is already the possibility for users who want that now.

As for watched topics, I don't see the reason why we would need a navigation link. If someone replies to a watched topic, you get a notification in the header – that's the point of watching a topic and also the reason why every topic you reply to is set to "watched" by default. But this also means many forum users have a confusingly large amount of watched topics. If you really want to find or get back to a topic, setting it to "watched" is not a good solution – that's exactly why we have bookmarks on the forum. And this feature is currently underused because the link to the bookmarks site is broken since switch to the new forum.