Add area for users to add their system specs
-
Would it be possible to put under the avatar or generalize it as a signature, where the user puts the specifications of his PC and OS?
This would save many unnecessary questions on the different problems that the user may have.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@catweazle We have such an option on the IrfanView support forum. Many users do not fill it in, in spite of my signature having a link to the user profile page.
-
Useless, people who don't tell their OS when asking for help simply would not add such info anyway. Plus it would polute the view.
Would much prefer to have a placeholder text telling the user to add their OS version before writing a topic.
-
@an_dz said in Add area for users to add their system specs:
Useless, people who don't tell their OS when asking for help simply would not add such info anyway. Plus it would polute the view.
Would much prefer to have a placeholder text telling the user to add their OS version before writing a topic.
I think it's useful, even if it's as signature as I do.
If a user needs help, too often they waste time asking the system they use, since they almost never put it
-
Pesala Ambassador
@catweazle I don't put it in my signature because in most cases it's not needed. When it is, I add it with a note. An_dz is correct: those who do need to tell us won't remember to fill in their profile or add it to their signature. Also, these data areas need to be updated every time a new Snapshot comes out, and some use multiple computers with different Operating Systems and run more than one version of Vivaldi, so they still need to be specific when reporting bugs.
Even users who think they are experts often omit this vital information when reporting bugs and need to be reminded frequently.
A placeholder text when making a new post is not a good idea either. It inhibits novice users and the information is not usually required.
Specs: AMD A10-6800K, 8 Gb on Win 10 64-bit • Snapshot 2.0.1309.25 (64-bit)
-
@pesala I was thinking of adding a placeholder text only in the help categories and only with something like "Remember to add your OS and Vivaldi version".
And it's a placeholder text, not pre-filled text. Placeholder is that text that only shows when the text area is empty.
-
Since Vivaldi has piwik running on the forum, the system specs, operating system and vivaldi version could be pre-filled by the Vivaldi servers in topics where it's needed ^^
-
@luetage I can't end to laugh XD
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-