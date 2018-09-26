@catweazle I don't put it in my signature because in most cases it's not needed. When it is, I add it with a note. An_dz is correct: those who do need to tell us won't remember to fill in their profile or add it to their signature. Also, these data areas need to be updated every time a new Snapshot comes out, and some use multiple computers with different Operating Systems and run more than one version of Vivaldi, so they still need to be specific when reporting bugs.

Even users who think they are experts often omit this vital information when reporting bugs and need to be reminded frequently.

A placeholder text when making a new post is not a good idea either. It inhibits novice users and the information is not usually required.

Specs: AMD A10-6800K, 8 Gb on Win 10 64-bit • Snapshot 2.0.1309.25 (64-bit)