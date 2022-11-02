Open a New Private Window or Tab with Tor
Add a feature to open a new tab/window and search with duckduckgo and in tor mode for complete privacy.
Hi,
This would help as a Workaround.
"Off Topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan and even create a Template Profile.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@yuzukun Yes, I would like this to. It would be very simple to add to Vivaldi.
@Zalex108 I cannot read French, could you summarize?
@code3 said in Open a New Private Window or Tab with Tor:
@Zalex108 I cannot read French, could you summarize?
Search for IMTranslator at CStore, then, Right click, Translate WebSite.
@Zalex108 Of course. I don't know why I forgot about computer translation.
That looks like a good workaround. Should be implemented into the browser itself though, it shouldn't be hard to add.
Don't know how easy or hard would this be.
@yuzukun The point of the TOR browser is that everyone uses the exact same software with the exact same settings to make fingerprinting harder. TOR in Brave or TOR in Vivaldi defeats that purpose. I’d suggest everyone jump over their own shadow and install TOR browser instead.
@luetage But wouldn’t that only work if everyone used tor browser? Wouldn’t a better way to prevent fingerprinting be to change the settings and user agent automatically? And doesn’t Tor combat fingerprinting by using changing IP addresses?
@code3 You should really read up on Tor browser. Fingerprinting includes more than the IP address.
@luetage I know it is more than IP address. I will read more about it. But isn’t the IP address a big part of fingerprinting? Or do companies not consider IP when fingerprinting?
greybeard Ambassador
The EFF has a great article on fingerprinting on their Panopclick site.
(Now called Coveryourtracks).
My results with V for Android on a Kindle Fire with ver. 3.7.2221.27 Stable:
@luetage It doesn't say anything about IP address, but I would assume that is part of the data. Am I wrong? Is fingerprinting independent of my IP address?
@luetage I don't really like cover your tracks because it doesn't try to assign unique ID like an advertiser would. I have used this instead:
https://drbh.github.io/wasm-fingerprint/
@greybeard Having a unique fingerprint doesn't mean companies can track you, the unique fingerprint must be the same each time. Try the wasm link I shared, reload the page, and test in a private window. Likely, you will have the same fingerprint each time. Then install an extension like Trace/AbsoluteDoubleTrace. The wasm fingerprint library can still generate a unique ID, but it will be different each time.
Coveryourtracks will still tell you that you are unique, but if an advertiser actually wanted to track you, it would be extremely hard.
Also I believe that Vivaldi blocks some of the sites that would track you before they can even load their JS, through their tracker blocker.
For non-french speakers the workaround is this:
- install tor (sudo apt install tor on linux)
- run vivaldi with the command switch --proxy-server="socks5://127.00.1:9050"
- See here to color-code icon launchers
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/58497/green-vivaldi-icon/4?_=1616277904232
@code3 This will work with Tor browser too right? Like start up Tor browser first before launching the Vivaldi shortcut with the command.
@code3 It’s not as simple as that, you should really read up on it. Website operators can distinguish Tor users from normal users. The more you stand out as a Tor user, the more unique you become, the easier it is to distinguish you from everybody else. Brave knows this and doesn’t hide the circumstance. At least Brave’s user base is around 5 times bigger than Vivaldi’s, but I wouldn’t recommend using Tor in it either.
And yeah, you might as well install the Tor Onion Router yourself and run your traffic through it, makes more sense than implementing Tor in Vivaldi. But again, it’s better for everyone using Tor when you use the Tor Browser.