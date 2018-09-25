Tab Flip - easy switch back to previous tab
This is something I used to have with the old Tab Mix Plus extension on Firefox, and find myself missing.
If you have a number of tabs open, and want to switch back to the previous tab you were on, you just click on current tab on the bar - so you can easily switch backwards and forwards between two tabs, even if there are enough tabs open to make reading the titles difficult.
Maybe there is a simple way of doing this that I've missed but if not I think this could be a really useful addition to the browser.
@sallyk In Settings, Tabs, Tab Cycling, enable Minimize Active Tab
Thank you, that will definitely be helpful.
The trouble is, when you click on the previous tab, it doesn't always take you back to the tab you've just come from. Instead it seems to be stepping backwards through all the tabs that have been used.
The feature I'm suggesting is to be able to flip backwards and forwards between 2 specific tabs regardless of how many others are open.
@sallyk Just click the current tab again.
I think what the thread starter (and I) wants is when you left-click on the currently active tab, the previously active tab becomes active again.
This way you can go back and forth between these two tabs forever. Very useful especially when the two tabs are so far away from each other among many tabs on multiple rows that it becomes difficult to locate the previously active one.
"Minimize Active Tab" does not do that. Suppose you open some tabs in the order of A > B >C. When you click on C, you'll be brought back to B. That's good. But when you next click on B, you will not be brought back to C. Instead you are brought to A because "Minimize Active Tab" works by the setting of "Cycle in Recently Used Order."
PS:
By the way, I notice that when "Cycle in Tab Order" is selected, "Minimize Active Tab" still uses the recently used order to cycle.
Is that normal?
Pesala Ambassador
@drkh SallyK asked for:
so you can easily switch backwards and forwards between two tabs
Clicking the active tab does that. Click it again to maximise it. This is not connected with tab cycling.
Vivaldi does not support MDI, so you cannot minimise multiple tabs or cascade them as in MDI apps like Opera 12.18
Some things that we had in Opera 12.18 will probably never come to Vivaldi — it would take way too much work.
Clicking the active tab does that. Click it again to maximise it.
I suppose by "Click it again" you mean: "click again on the same tab on which you clicked last time."
If so, certainly the previously active but now inactive tab can be brought back to view again.
But, if...
- you have moved the mouse cursor away from the tab you last clicked on, and
- there are many tabs (possibly on multiple rows),
then oftentimes it's not very easy to locate the same tab as you left and move the cursor back to it.
Also, if you have left a tab (mouse cursor moved away, too) and stay at another tab for too long, when you want to go back to the page you viewed last time, you might forget where it is, even when there are not many tabs.
That's why I would like to click on the currently active tab and bring back the previously viewed tab.
But I can't do that in the current version of Vivaldi even when "Minimize Active Tab" is selected. As I said in my last post, if I open three tabs in the sequence of A > B > C and then I click on the last opened C, I'm brought to the previous B. That's good. But when I next click on the now current B, I'm brought further back to A, instead of C which is really the tab I intend to switch back to.
@drkh said in Tab Flip - easy switch back to previous tab:
Until (if) this is implemented; would a possible workaround to tile the two tabs that you are constantly switching between?
@tbgbe I agree. Maybe it's even better because we can view the two tabs at the same time.
@drkh Not sure if I understood what TS and you are looking for correctly, but I think mouse gestures (or keyboard shortcuts) might be a viable solution to this issue?
There's currently already functions for 'Next Tab (Recent)' and 'Previous Tab (Recent)', if I understood correctly what you guys are hoping is a simple way to switch back and forth?
For myself I use mouse gestures for that purpose and it is pretty simple and quick to switch back and forth 2 tabs (e.g. open in sequence of A > B > C, currently at C, 'Previous Tab' to go to B, 'Next Tab' to go back to C, 'Previous Tab' twice to go back to A etc).
Alternatively assigning keyboard shortcuts to the 2 functions might be more convenient, depending on your preference.
As @Pesala mentioned, until (if) they implement an option to switch back and forth by clicking on active tab (instead of back to previous in tab order), tiling and using gestures/shortcuts for previous/next are probably the most convenient solutions I can think of right now.
Hope that helps!
@gca Really good to know that. I added the two gestures you mentioned: "Previous tab (recent)" and "Next tab (recent)" They do have the same effect as I want. Thanks.
in one of my profiles, I set it up long ago, I can click the current tab and it sends me back to the previous tab.
I forget how to enable this setting.. I want to enable it on my other profiles.
Where is this setting? thanks
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@dalinar Minimize Active Tab option is in Settings > Tabs > Tab Features > Tab Cycling.
TheAMan006
@gca Those 2 functions ('Previous Tab (Recent)' and 'Next Tab (Recent)') seem to be pretty buggy. They shift you to either a tab that's off the correct destination by 1 or some entirely different tab you hadn't clicked on for ages. I guess no one really uses those features (as keybinds or gestures to those functions), so this reasonably easy-to-resolve bug slid by all their development pipelines...
@TheAMan006 The hardest bugs to resolve are those that have never been reported. The next hardest are those that cannot be reproduced.
I assigned Flip Back and Flip Forward to Previous and Next Tab (Recent), and they work for me.
TheAMan006
@Pesala Are you on Desktop? Maybe try assigning some keyboard shortcuts (mine are Ctrl Shit Up for 'Previous Tab (Recent)' and Ctrl Shift Down for 'Next Tab (Recent)'. Never tried gestures; I'm worried enabling gestures might hurt the browser's performance and make it crash more often... I guess it's an irrational fear, but yeah...
[EDIT]
Yup! I set that setting in another profile in a new clean window and opened google, bing, reddit, quora in it and tried the setting and it worked like a charm.
Don't know why it doesn't work in my main profile window (in which most tabs stay mostly hibernated)... Nevermind.
[EDIT]
Sorry, it actually works in my main window too. There just needs to be a 3 or more (I guess; 2 didn't work for me) sequence of tab switches and then going back and forth between those tabs works as expected.
[EDIT]
Sorry, it actually does perfectly as aspected (even upon restarting the browser and letting the other tabs stay frozen and only building up a history of 2 tab switches)... Don't know why it didn't work when I tried the first time. Sorry for the false positive!
@TheAMan006 Sometimes there is a bug, but it is hard to track down.
See my recent thread on YouTube Banners. That is why alleged bugs should be reported on the forum first so that a clear recipe can be discovered. Only then is it worth submitting an official bug report to the Vivaldi bug-tracker.
Please see How to Report a Bug.
Previous tab options don't work for workspaces or other windows. It seems to just take you back in the history for that window. I want to easily switch back to the tab I was working on last under a different window and if I lose track of where it was that's not easy. The only way now to find which stack it is under is to use the window pane to search it.