@pesala

Clicking the active tab does that. Click it again to maximise it.

I suppose by "Click it again" you mean: "click again on the same tab on which you clicked last time."

If so, certainly the previously active but now inactive tab can be brought back to view again.

But, if...

you have moved the mouse cursor away from the tab you last clicked on, and there are many tabs (possibly on multiple rows),

then oftentimes it's not very easy to locate the same tab as you left and move the cursor back to it.

Also, if you have left a tab (mouse cursor moved away, too) and stay at another tab for too long, when you want to go back to the page you viewed last time, you might forget where it is, even when there are not many tabs.

That's why I would like to click on the currently active tab and bring back the previously viewed tab.

But I can't do that in the current version of Vivaldi even when "Minimize Active Tab" is selected. As I said in my last post, if I open three tabs in the sequence of A > B > C and then I click on the last opened C, I'm brought to the previous B. That's good. But when I next click on the now current B, I'm brought further back to A, instead of C which is really the tab I intend to switch back to.