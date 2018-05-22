-
I'd like to bring up a new tab by middle-clicking on the title bar / tab bar, just like clicking the + icon next to the last tab.
This will enable me to quickly bring up a new tab without looking at the title bar or aiming for the + icon. This is especially useful when the window is maximized, and I can "throw" my cursor at the top of the screen to hit the title bar.
@tell This is how it already works on macOS. No idea why this isn't implemented for the other operating systems.
@tell Put the tab bar anywhere but at the top and double-click on the tab bar will open a new tab. Or, enable "Use Native Window" in Settings, Appearance.
I edited the thread title. The Title Bar is the Windows Title bar above the tabs in a restored window, or when the browser menu bar is displayed.
Double/middle click on tab bar to open new tab.
Add option to disable "+" button from tab bar.
Miss this one
+1 like in Opera and Firefox. It's much easier to middle click on empty space next to open tabs than on the small "+" icon.
On Vivaldi 2.5.1504.6 win10 I can use middleclick (wheel button) to open new tab - but I use vertical tabs.
Wondering if it's a bug/regression, or if it don't work for tabs on top.
Still work with double click here. But I use "native window" too.
same here, double click also works.
@Hadden89 Works with the tabs anywhere but on top. Known bug.
@Ayespy Ok then. Upvoted for bug resolution
I tried with native window and tabs on top and it works.
So have to be a bug with tabs on tops and native window off.
(latest snap)
+100 Middle-click on the tab bar to open a new tab.
Love to see this happen! Double clicking to open a new tab (when windows title bar is displayed) does not coincide easily with middle-clicking to close a tab.
It's so smooth to middle-click on the tab bar to open and middle-click on the tab to close!
To open a new tab, you can use Cmd or Ctrl with T. Use Cmd-T with MacOS, and Ctrl-T with Windows or Linux.
@Ayespy
Known bug since 2018 XD
This forum post was made in 2018 and it still not functioning.
Kind of want to switch back to ff now..
@patron420 OMG. Really? This is the only feature you use? The only one that matters to you? As a person who has never used such a feature that strikes me as incomprehensible, but you have to do what you have to do.
@patron420 You could potentially get this going with a modification. I don’t think it would be too hard. If you are serious about it post it on the modifications forum board, I might take a look at it.
VivaldiHooks/create-tab-with-middle-click.css at master · justdanpo/VivaldiHooks · GitHub
Create tab with middle click on a free tabbar space
Two years since feature request and no news about it still.. And I though Opera was slow with implementing useful features.
@Shion This request has been around much longer than two years. It is not exceptional. If I recall correctly, my linked feature request for Middle-click to Open Tab with URL or Search Text is older than this current iteration of the Feature Requests forum, which is about three years old now.
With 3,764 feature requests, and a small team, those needed by few users or difficult to implement may have to wait for a long time. Wherever you see that a feature is tagged as In Progress, it may get done this year rather than next.