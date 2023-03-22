Looking through this thread I'm wondering what would make Vivaldi unique in the phone mail app space. It's probably a lot of work to port mail to devices and there are plenty of apps available. Vivaldi is not going to win advertising privacy (K-9/Thunderbird/FairEmail), they are not going to win being more open source either. Thunderbird also has the better brand recognition for email. Vivaldi is not going to win with simple or feature rich, or beautiful or whatever else people may be looking for. Email naturally also works across devices with IMAP doing the heavy lifting. Finally, the demand to separate browser and mail is even bigger on devices than it is on the desktop (apart from established asian all in one apps like weChat in China which you'll never take users away from). It seems to be hard enough for Vivaldi to get people to switch to the browser, and I believe it will be even harder for a mail app.

And then there is the question about revenue.. With a browser you can get some money with search and bookmarks, but how would a mail app generate revenue... The only way I see is that new users are drawn to use the browser because they like the mail app so much.

So what would make a Vivaldi mail app unique on devices? The only thing that I can think of is to sync even better to other devices than any other app. No need to install davx5 to sync calendar events, account setup taken over from the desktop browser, as well as the full text desktop search index so that I can find emails without ever having downloaded them on my device. (Edit: and making use of the private translate function)

But is that really enough to attract completely new users? As much as I'd love to see Vivaldi mail on my phone, I don't really see the business case.