Vivaldi Mail app for mobile phones
-
CheVe11e_191
Simple application just only to Vivaldi mail client (not Vivaldi Browser app) - example like Google Gmail, Microsoft Outlook apps etc.
-
honorine.brice
In one hand it's a good idea but in the other hand (I'm a Samsung user but I think this functionnality should exist in other mail app) Samsung mail offer the possibility to regroup several mail account on the same application. After all it depend on the interest of everyone if we prefer to have two different applications or an all-in-one.
-
I use AquaMail and its wonderful. Its one of the only mail apps that actually runs locally on your phone and connects to your mail services (POP, IMAP, Exchange) directly.
This is why I stopped using the Outlook app. In case people are not aware, all those mail apps on Android and iOS don't connect to your mail servers directly. They transfer your username and password to a remote service, example Microsoft for Outlook and that servers is the one connecting, and downloading your messages.
This is a BIG security and privacy risk and those apps don't even mention that you are not really downloading and browsing the messages on your phone but on their servers. I don't want a third party to have my email logins and be able to read my messages.
-
For all, looking for a slim E-Mail Client that is privacy oriented,
check out Fair Email: https://email.faircode.eu
-
robbiestewart89
Yes. A Vivaldi Mail app for mobile phones is much needed now that many use smart phones. Hey, if they can do a mobile app for their web browser, then surely to God, they can do one for mail too.
-
greybeard Ambassador
Agreed. M3 can't come fast enough for mobile platforms or RoundCube needs to revamp the webmail app. Trying to do anything here is insane.
What is normally a mail command (move to a folder) seems to be turned into a Brower Command.
(SOLVED)
Also, cannot tolerate this view, even on my tablet.
(SOLVED)... There are other skins that are "elastic". Tried it and works well now on my 8" tablet.
-
Hi,
Was this FR related to Vivaldi WebMail?
-
sopranos 0
FairEmail, one of the last remaining FOSS email app on Android, were killed by Google. FairEmail has many option and respect our privacy like Vivaldi. I know it's not easy but please fork FairEmail.
-
@sopranos-0 Been using this for a while and find it be the best best I've ever used. Yes, I just noticed on their webpage this occurrence.
https://email.faircode.eu
-
@sopranos-0 Damn, that’s bad news. Anyway, this is a duplicate ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/210165
-
Dborhanian
@Nordlicht Fairemail is great and can read Vivaldi mail, but I think it is a little too complicated because of things that the average smartphone user (and probably average email user) doesn't understand. Like I still don't understand POP3 and IMAP, I was only able to get Fairemail to handle incoming Vivaldi mail by fumbling through the setup process and guessing as to which settings to use. I know Fairemail handles a lot of the setup automatically, but still, I personally have been/was confused initially. A Vivaldi mail app/interface that is simpler would be greatly appreciated.
-
vivaldiuser112020
@Dborhanian
Hej there. You can use k-9 Mail for vivaldi webmail.
https://github.com/thundernest/k-9 or from f-droid. It's FOSS and is developed in cooperation with thunderbird developers.
-
Dborhanian
@vivaldiuser112020 thank you very much!
-
Well, for completion sake, it needs Mail, Calendar, Tasks and RSS feed reader. I'd consider Mail, Calendar and Tasks as one app and an RSS reader as another app. Or even a separate app for notes/tasks alone. Although i apreciate having the notes in Vivaldi mobile browser, i think it belongs in a different app.
For now i would be really happy with RSS and Tasks apps, as there's no way to sync these in mobile (that i know of).
-
Looking through this thread I'm wondering what would make Vivaldi unique in the phone mail app space. It's probably a lot of work to port mail to devices and there are plenty of apps available. Vivaldi is not going to win advertising privacy (K-9/Thunderbird/FairEmail), they are not going to win being more open source either. Thunderbird also has the better brand recognition for email. Vivaldi is not going to win with simple or feature rich, or beautiful or whatever else people may be looking for. Email naturally also works across devices with IMAP doing the heavy lifting. Finally, the demand to separate browser and mail is even bigger on devices than it is on the desktop (apart from established asian all in one apps like weChat in China which you'll never take users away from). It seems to be hard enough for Vivaldi to get people to switch to the browser, and I believe it will be even harder for a mail app.
And then there is the question about revenue.. With a browser you can get some money with search and bookmarks, but how would a mail app generate revenue... The only way I see is that new users are drawn to use the browser because they like the mail app so much.
So what would make a Vivaldi mail app unique on devices? The only thing that I can think of is to sync even better to other devices than any other app. No need to install davx5 to sync calendar events, account setup taken over from the desktop browser, as well as the full text desktop search index so that I can find emails without ever having downloaded them on my device. (Edit: and making use of the private translate function)
But is that really enough to attract completely new users? As much as I'd love to see Vivaldi mail on my phone, I don't really see the business case.