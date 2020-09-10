Vivaldi Mobile: Address Bar at Bottom
Obviously, Vivaldi mobile browser is not released yet but I heard that you guys are working on it and I would like to request one feature even before its out.
Give us the option to have the address bar/controls at the bottom of the screen.
It's one thing that I miss from Windows Phone...When I switched to Android nothing made sense to me (layout wise).
Windows Phone was so much more one hand friendly.
Having address bar at the top of the screen on mobile browser makes no sense to me what so ever...It's like they are just duplicating desktop layout and not even thinking about of ease of use.
Jumping the gun a bit here, but I totally agree.
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
@longlife I was a Windows Phone user aswell, and yes I understand this request. (My previous phone broke for good, now using android). I look forward for Vivaldi mobile !! (and vivaldi os, vivaldibooks, .... )
I agree on the request and actually, I have expanded in on this new topic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/32059/thumb-reachability-and-gestures-for-one-hand-use-see-yandex/7
It would be a good idea if it would be practical on a Smartphone (I still use a Nokia 520 with WP), but it should be optional, since in larger Android devices (Tablets, Netbooks), it will not make much sense
@catweazle There could be a simple switch
add.bar on top (default) // add.bar on bottom
Would be a good thing to have.
A quick workaround already exists: Tap the Speed Dial button at the lower bar and tap the Search Icon that appears at the same location and - voilà - you have a cursor in the address bar with an unfolded keyboard ready for your input
Edited for spelling
This is what I feared, Vivaldi coming out with a version that has top address bar and menu. Personally I very much prefer everything on bottom, I'd like to use this with one hand when not typing. The current layout seems to be designed for tablet use.
JoelYoung Ambassador
@luetage It's a beta product. Beta software never has it all. I'm sure it will come.
Also letting know i am into in this. Brave browser used to have this. As soon as they dropped it I stopped using it. Its mote naturally especially with bigger phones
@dh659 I "only" have a 5 inch phone, these days you don't really get something smaller. To me that's still too big. The problem is Vivaldi has designed the browser without taking reachability into account.
For example the button to open bookmars/history/notes/downloads is on the bottom, which is good, but the buttons to change between those views are top left, which is bad. I know you can swipe, but then there's no point making them touchable. If you go into bookmarks view and change the folder, the buttons to go back out of the folder or to edit are on top left and right again, which is bad.
I could go on…
tony.kirov
@Topha Yes, search icon sets the cursor in search bar, but controls are stil on top of the page if want to share the page or if you want to search new page, you have to go back to the home page and press Search icon again instead of just press search bar with the thumb of the hand holding the phone if search bar was
on the bottom.
I didn't say it was perfect
Being an old Windows Phone user myself I still have to get used to so many controls being located at the top under Android in general...
An idea might be to just remove the *back" button from the lower bar to make room for the Vivaldi button. But that wouldn't work for phones without tpermanent navigation bar (I.e. iPhones)
dansor1983
I liked Yandex browser for one reason. It had everything you nedeed on the bottom.
Adress bar, tabs, and so on.
I tend to agree that it at least should be an option.
On screens >5.5" it's hard to reach top navigation bar to edit URL or switch tabs.
Yes please, for example for me address bar on bottom was a killer feature of Yandex.browser making my web life much prettier. And it is sad that other mobile browsers follow anti-UX trend to place address bar into unreachable location
use Firefox Preview, they have the addressbar on the bottom
Yes! I have the Note 10+. Lotta reaching!
And the search Icon at the bottom of every Vivaldi page
@nparekh The whole point of posting here is that we want to use Vivaldi, so we're asking for these features haha
YES! Anytime I need to reach for the address bar it's a huge pain, whether it's to edit a URL or just copy it.