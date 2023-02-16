Show Vivaldi's menu in application menu bar (Plasma 5, GNOME etc.)
-
A Former User
I use Kubuntu as my workstation. I'm a plasma 5 user together with many others in the world.
I wish the vivaldi menu can be implemented in such a way it appears on the application menu bar in Plasma 5. KDE have an own panel for the menu. Today, this panel works with KDE applications and many non-KDE applications.
I hope Vivaldi can one day play nice together with the famous KDE environment and also show its menu in this application menu bar.
As an example. It works with Google Chrome. Because Vivaldi is a chromium fork, maybe it's an easy fix? Just a thought.
Thank you for making such a great power-user web-browser.
--
ModEdit: Global Menu
-
It may not be the default setting, but I agree that the combination of "Use Native Window" (Window appearance) and "Horizontal menu" (instead of Vivaldi button in "Menu Position") should logically trigger the behavior you describe.
There is the same kind of issue in Ubuntu (at least when using Unity): it is not a "menu panel", but the top system bar which contains the menu for most applications is empty, while Vivaldi adds its own menu bar over the tab bar.
-
I'd be interested to know how this is handled on Mac OSX. The last time I used one of those (though it was a while ago), it also used an OS-integrated menu bar.
-
A Former User
@guilimote I agree. That's how it should be. Whether you want to have the menu bar in your browser or in the menu-panel should be up to you and the Plasma 5 option. Right now this isn't a choice using the Vivaldi browser, except maybe MacOS, but that's not Plasma 5/Linux.
-
Linking the original question in case it could be of use.
-
So there seems to be no news on this. I use the Vivaldi menu as an icon (togethere with this: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/22304/address-bar-at-very-top?_=1640964163406 ) to save up vertical space because I rarely use the menu, but I would prefer to have it available in the window title bar (and also as a global menu implemented by for example Latte's applet Appmenu). As an added bonus, it would also probably make it accesible to the keyboard interface of something like PlasmaHUD (the systems implementation of what Vivaldi displays after pressing F2).
-
CookDaddy816
It's been 6 years since this feature request was made, and several other posts asked for the same feature. I checked both "Done" and "Archive" as well as "In progress", "Pipeline" and "Nice feature to have" and there was no mention of it. So what's the status of the Global Menu feature being implemented? Vivaldi is a great browser, the Global Menu feature would make it even better. Thanks for your attention in this matter.