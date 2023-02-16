I use Kubuntu as my workstation. I'm a plasma 5 user together with many others in the world.

I wish the vivaldi menu can be implemented in such a way it appears on the application menu bar in Plasma 5. KDE have an own panel for the menu. Today, this panel works with KDE applications and many non-KDE applications.

I hope Vivaldi can one day play nice together with the famous KDE environment and also show its menu in this application menu bar.

As an example. It works with Google Chrome. Because Vivaldi is a chromium fork, maybe it's an easy fix? Just a thought.

Thank you for making such a great power-user web-browser.