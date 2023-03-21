-
Easier to identify the related actions by an icon instead of just text:
Nice, but colored ones (like the extensions)
All browsers have this to help to select the good menu. I want to add, that we can go further in the way using only icon and tooltip label linked for their caption. We assume if the icon is well done, that it's well grouped, that common use doesn't need to make us to read everything until we find what we want.
For instance, the 3 open link could be represented only with the same arrow icon only with light symbol variation for each one. And this is certainly possible for others groups of functions.
In FireFox, some basic and quick functions are already done like this way. And easily you recognize their function (in Firefox the bookmarks are stars) :
We can make it more useful like a long search engine list, like I suggested a time ago (this idea is from FireFox old extension Quick Context Menu) :
And we can think that instead opening all cascade menu, the cascade menu is remplaced with icons : the menu is text, for instance Save in and instead of cascade menu, the text is followed with icons for each image folder, data file folder...
This modern direct use of icons, that we know even in Office context menu, is a solution to get space into the context menu, to get still easier and quicker to reach functions which are mixed from parameter-like functions which are not often used, and shortcut functions that you need them to be handy.
And to conclude, I just add that this solution doesn't kill the idea (both are complementary) to use direct bubble for the most common searches like this :
More about the bubble ? Please look to this suggestion.
+1
@bimlas that is exactly what I am also looking for. The context menu is getting so long in some cases, as an user you get lost in all of those options. Icons can improve usability so much.
@Hadden89 I agree colored ones would be even nicer.
If you think this a little further. The user could also be enabled to define own icons for the different context menu entries.
Maybe not for all options, but for the most important ones it could be helpful
Please show icons in the context menu to make it easier to identify the related actions by an icon instead of just text.
[bug reported VB-58665]
Pesala Ambassador
In the latest snapshot one can now add emoji to the context menus.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
It will be nice to see what people come up with now that this feature is added
it would still be better if we can actually get some official icons by default--at least for the most used commands. there is still so much vivaldi can improve upon graphically. it always feels like their graphics team members are underutilized.
@TsunamiZ , agree, as long as these default icons are not something flat and colourless and tasteless, but rather like in the good Win7-times
@Agych
I prefer the flat icons. Although, it would be rather cool to support custom icon libraries over the whole GUI. Similar to localized text files.
@Pesala said in Show icons in context menu:
In the latest snapshot one can now add emoji to the context menus.
Is there a tutorial? Can't find any settings.
derDay Supporters
@Dancer18
with windows select rename and hit
WIN + .to select your emoticon from the native win 10 menu
@derDay Thank you! I will look into.
And how does it work in Linux (Mint)?
EDIT//
There are not too many emojis in the Win-list so far.
I prefer to wait for integrating this feature in Vivaldi and only having to check it (or not).
@Dancer18
Use emojipedia to search by keyword.
It will be great to have an option to attach your own icon image to every context menu entry.
I would love to use Google Icons for that, there's a ton of them, for each imagenable action
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Link websites in the Vivaldi Button menu
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/64933/link-websites-in-the-vivaldi-button-menu
@stardepp
This is not quite what was requested here. How about entries like "new tab", "reload", "copy link" and many others?
PS: By the way I just noticed that "send to device" entry already has a nice icon - so perhaps it shouldn't be too much of a problem to add more?
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador