Find in Page in Web Panels
It would be nice to have an option to find text inside web panels like the CTRL + F for normal pages.
Also, the F2 command line should be available for panels. Especially if and when the max number of panels(16, at default full HD resolution) is fixed.
This might be best worded as two separate requests:
- Find in Page support in Web Panels
- Quick Command to Open Web Panel by Name
Pesala Ambassador
@maxrunner Please post a separate thread for the Quick Commands request. I am not sure how that would work.
Scroll Through Side Panel would make more sense than using Quick Commands to open particular Panels. Currently, up to nine custom web Panels can be supported by Shortcuts: Settings, Keyboard, View, Web Panel 1-9.
joao.rossa
@Pesala As there been any evolution regarding searching text in panels?
Upvoted this request. Search within webpanels is quite useful. Using manual reference as a webpanel is the best. Unfortunately, there is no way of searching within the text.
How can i see the current status of this feature?
Pesala Ambassador
@Maxrunner If there is any change in the request’s status, a moderator or Vivaldi Team member will update the tags to PIPELINE, IN PROGRESS, NICE TO HAVE, etc., as appropriate.