Battery Saver Mode
It would be nice to have a battery saver mode.
Yes, please make a power saving mode.
Chromium is known for consuming too much power.
+1
It definitely drains my battery faster than Safari. I would love the features of Vivaldi in combination with the power consumption of Safari (for macs).
This request is internally under VB-30480
No news about this feature?
Using mainly a dark or black background in all locations is not only better for the eyes, but can also increase battery life by up to 20%.
Even so, it is naturally desirable that Vivaldi's energy expenditure can be further reduced, although I do not believe that this depends only on the navigator but also on the use and sites visited.
@Catweazle said in Battery Saver Mode:
Using mainly a dark or black background in all locations is not only better for the eyes, but can also increase battery life by up to 20%.
This only applies to certain screens, such as OLEDs. Others like LCD are always backlit regardless of colour.
@LonM said in Battery Saver Mode:
This only applies to certain screens, such as OLEDs. Others like LCD are always backlit regardless of colour.
Yes, but it is the difference between backlight + all the LEDs on and only backlight (black=all LED off, white = all LED on full))
Never found such a list on this forum, so I decided to enumerate the power-saving features that are integrated in Opera and Yandex.Browser, for reference.
- Reducing activity of the background tabs (this is already implemented in Vivaldi as "tab hibernation", but tabs are not put to sleep automatically).
- Optimizations of Javascript timers scheduling (it wakes the CPU less often).
- Reducing framerate of pages to 30 FPS (the devs of both browsers managed to achieve that without any visible screen stuttering).
- Forcing HW acceleration of videos (for example, the Youtube test page shows that VP8 and VP9 are disabled).
- Disabling interface animations.
- Automatically pausing unused plugins.
Plus, two more features also add to performance improvements and energy savings:
- adblocking: this can be done with extensions such as uBlock Origin.
- data saving: no need of any special "Turbo" servers - the browser just needs to add "Save-Data: on" header to each HTTP request; I found a working WebExtension that does exactly this.
Vivaldi could also
- Disable Javascript, except on whitelisted sites
- Request dark mode from websites, if desired
- Auto-hibernate tabs, but don't wake them up automatically, wake them up on click
@zuefff bro is that data saver work now
-
any updates ?
Article in PCW 2022.FEB.21
:
Chrome version 110 introduced new Memory Saver and Battery Saver features on Windows, Macs and Chromebooks alike, after Google first teased the tools in December. They’re both on by default, as first noted by Android Police, though you can disable them completely.
The features work pretty much as advertised. Memory Saver is being pitched as a “smoother-running browser experience,” promising to save up to 30 percent more memory when running Chrome. How? By freeing up memory from tabs that you aren’t actively using. If a tab is idling, it will essentially be put into a static mode where its resources will be available elsewhere, then reloaded if needed (though you can also opt to whitelist a tab to prevent Memory Saver from kicking in if desired).
“This is especially useful if you’re running other intensive applications, like editing family videos or playing games,” Google said in a blog post announcing the new feature.
-
Some other things a battery saver mode could do:
- suspend mail, calendar and feed client syncing
- suspend vivaldi sync
- disable extensions. This would ideally be configurable which ones to disable, and they would be re-enabled when you turn off power saving.
- hibernate side panels
- disable smooth scrolling
