Remove Tab Group Duplicates
I would like a way to remove Tab Groups duplicates! I do Patent searches and many many times you come across the same Patent but I use the Tab Group Feature to keep similar Patents organized, but need a way to remove duplicates. With that said, there is no way to manage Tab Groups on the Mac with a group of 25+
luetage Supporters Soprano
Try this: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/no-dupe-tabs/fajkhkmabkgflclnlmfdafpikejjncca/related?hl=en-US
Seems to work, but only tested it for 2 minutes.
edit: sorry, didn't see this is a feature request, oh well, you can use it until it is implemented in Vivaldi.
Pesala Ambassador
There is already a thread on Duplicate Bookmark Detection Cleanup, but I think you mean something else. Perhaps the Quick Commands (F2) can help you find duplicated open tabs? Renaming Tab Groups may also help.
Why is it hard to manage 25 or more tabs in a single group? Did you enable popup thumbnails?
we can add to the context menu two lines, one to close other duplicates of the current tab, and the other to close all duplicates of any tab.
@cmason I haven't found one, but pressing the window icon in the side panel gives a good view of all the open tabs and by right clicking they can even be closed from there. They can also be sorted there by host, domain and etc.
There is a chrome extension called 'TurboTab' which does the job of grouping tabs and there is a check box in its options (gear icon on the upper right ) which prevents duplicate tabs. It would probably work in Viv as well.
leventalpsal
I want this feature too. It would be great and it is already in some other browsers for a long time.