Diagonal Mouse Gestures
Pesala Ambassador
One diagonal gesture, e.g from Top Left to Bottom Right is much easier to perform than GestureDown, GestureRight.
It would also extend the range of possible gestures.
Adding diagonal gestures specialy for vivaldi
CheVe11e_191
Add more opinion to create own gestures for example diagonals, circles etc.
Attached screen suggestion:
I thought these suggestions did not belong on the previous feature request topic, which was about adding all available commands to the configuration of mouse gestures, not adding new types of gestures.
Diagonal gestures would be easy to do. I am not so sure about circular gestures.
Adding Diagonal Mouse Gestures would significantly increase the number of definable gestures.
- It would double the number of single-stroke gestures from 4 to 8.
- It would increase the number of two-stroke gestures from 12 (4×3) to 56 (8×7).¹
- It would increase the number of three-stroke gestures from 36 (4×3×3) to 392 (8×7×7).
¹ Note that having executed one stroke, the next stroke must take a different direction, hence it is (8×7) and not (8×8).
@pesala said in Diagonal Mouse Gestures:
It would increase the number of three-stroke gestures from 36 (4×3×3) to 392 (8×7×7).
If you have 56 2 stroke gestures you don't need 3 stroke gestures.
My criticism to this suggestion is that the error rate will likely go up significantly. I don't know if there is an extension that gives you Diagonal traces, so just gut feeling.
In any case I would not add Diagonal strokes for the default gestures
Good idea, but we will need a visual guidelines/crosshair & MG trails to guide user draw proper diagonal line.
I get off my vote. Because I feel diagonal mousegestures make me to draw too precisely. And what is interesting with current mouse gestures is that you can draw draftly, with no much attention.
More, you will have to remember more gestures. I'm wondering if Mouse Gesture Chain would not be better for memory and for drawing gesture?
@Pesala said in Diagonal Mouse Gestures:
It would also extend the range of possible gestures.
By a considerable margin, too.
Currently, we have four:
With diagonal gestures, we have four more:
Combinations for two strokes:
Without diagonal gestures: 4 + 4×3=16
With diagonal gestures: 8 + 8×7=64
Combinations for three strokes:
Without diagonal gestures: 16 + 16×3=64
With diagonal gestures: 64 + 64×7=512
Correct me if I am wrong. I don't trust my maths.
Try a mouse gesture program. Strokeit, strokesplus, etc. This wheel has been invented
Pesala Ambassador
@ffuser1 Lots of extensions and third-party programs have been invented, which is fine as a workaround for missing features, but since Vivaldi already has mouse gestures, it makes sense to enhance them with additions like this, Mouse Gesture Trails, Mouse Gesture Visual Hints, Context-sensitive shortcuts and mouse gestures, Allow Keyboard Modifiers for Mouse Gestures and a few others.
Clearly, mouse gestures are popular with Vivaldi users. Old Opera users have grown accustomed to having features like trails and hints for mouse gestures.
I see that Stroke-it is not freeware, and is only for Windows. Strokeplus is free, but also only for Windows.
@WildEnte said in Diagonal Mouse Gestures:
My criticism to this suggestion is that the error rate will likely go up significantly.
I make zero errors at the moment that are related to the angle. I have:
- GestureDown = Scroll to Page Bottom
- GestureLeft = History Back
If I execute a diagonal gesture at 45° or thereabouts, I will get one of those two results, depending on the precise angle. Diagonal gestures would allow a range ± 30° which I think is adequate to allow some human error in mouse direction.
solidsnake Ambassador
There can be complementary feature to Mouse gestures visual hints feature request.
Besides hints, a point grid can be displayed so the user will actually aim to a particular corner or side.
Something similar to a mouse menu in 3D programs.
Of course, like everything else, this too should be optional and configurable.
@WildEnte I use the gesturefy firefox extension and it has diagonal strokes. The diagonal strokes work well. Although still quite nice, I feel a bit constrained with the Vivaldi gestures as a result.
HanlonsRazor
Necrobump for the Christmas present wishes. Diagonal gestures would be such a great addition, but then being able to sync the mouse settings or creating an export file would become indispensable.