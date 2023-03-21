Mouse Gesture Trails
I want to see what I draw.
and cancellation time
And an option to change the colors and overall look and to disable the trails if you want! I would love gesture trails.
Please support it, I like it very much
I support this very much. If developers want to have an idea how to implement this, look at Firegestures in Firefox. They already have the visual part of it in Mouse Gesture Settings, just need to move it into the page
@pathduck Firegestures relates to a totally different type of UI design.
However, some of the same people who invented mouse gestures and gesture trails already work at Vivaldi, so this is the kind of feature that is more a matter of time, than of will.
Gestures are shown in the Status Bar for a brief moment.
@pesala said in Mouse Gesture Trails:
Gestures are shown in the Status Bar for a brief moment.
True. But only after the mouse button is released and the gesture is applied. Which kind of defeats the purpose of seeing beforehand what your gesture will accomplish
@randomlyfish Look at Mouse Gesture Visual Hints
hordosikrisztian
Please consider adding this feature to Vivaldi!
Vote for this feature! I love this very much.
Showing the mouse gesture trails would be a great feature. I voted for this and maybe it can be re-visited by the devs. For now, what I do to show the gesture trails is the following :
1 - disable mouse gestures in Vivaldi, yes, disable them
2 - install StrokesPlus, great portable freeware app to add gestures to any Windows program
3 - inside StrokePlus create a profile for Vivaldi and match all the gestures that I want to use. In this app, I can now set the color, width, etc. of the gesture trail. The profile is locked to the app so the gestures are detected/valid when the Vivaldi window has focus.
I hope this workaround helps out until the devs can look at this again.
This request seems to be 3y old, but I just started using Vivaldi 2 days ago so let me add my voice: YES! PLEASE! This would be great, and along with the Diagonal Gestures request would make things so much better.
Gesture support was one of the reasons I 1st started using Opera in 2001 or so... and while I don't remember if it had trails back then, at this point it's something I really want.
Thanks!
Like Maxthon? XD you get used to it... :c what I still not getting used to it, is opening a new tab to paste an url and press enter... I got used to just right click to the "+" sign :v
BendikAnthonsen
I just spent a day tweaking and configuring Vivaldi and I think this is the closest I've been to the perfect browser ever. Really, this feature is the only thing missing, and adding it would truly make Vivaldi the holy grail for me!
I have no use for this feature because after 20 years of using mouse gestures (introduced April 2001 in Opera 5.10...). I also don't need shift gears trails in the car.
But should this be implemented, I suggest calling the feature Mouse Gesture Tron, and use the corresponding design, because that would be cool.
And then make it a game like Vivaldia but more useful to learn mouse gestures: Navigate through a set of pages on Vivaldi.com by fighting an evil snake bug crawling through Vivaldi.com, and execution of the right mouse gestures fights the snake with the Tron trails while navigating through a maze of pages explaining Vivaldi features to the exit, where you have to show your mouse gesture skills in an epic Boss fight to earn the title of Vivaldi Mouse Master.
Oh would you look at the time!?
Yes please.
When will this come? I want it too