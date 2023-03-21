Showing the mouse gesture trails would be a great feature. I voted for this and maybe it can be re-visited by the devs. For now, what I do to show the gesture trails is the following :

1 - disable mouse gestures in Vivaldi, yes, disable them

2 - install StrokesPlus, great portable freeware app to add gestures to any Windows program

3 - inside StrokePlus create a profile for Vivaldi and match all the gestures that I want to use. In this app, I can now set the color, width, etc. of the gesture trail. The profile is locked to the app so the gestures are detected/valid when the Vivaldi window has focus.

I hope this workaround helps out until the devs can look at this again.